A long-term holding period can materially change how a stock investment is evaluated, especially when dividends are reinvested. For Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASD: WYNN), a 20-year total return analysis shows how price appreciation and cash distributions combined from mid-2006 through late June 2026. The result: a $10,000 investment grew to $25,449.48, assuming dividends were reinvested.

Wynn Resorts 20-Year Return at a Glance

WYNN 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/29/2006 $10,000



06/29/2006 $25,449



06/26/2026 End date: 06/26/2026 Start price/share: $73.64 End price/share: $100.44 Starting shares: 135.80 Ending shares: 253.35 Dividends reinvested/share: $71.50 Total return: 154.47% Average annual return: 4.78% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $25,449.48

The figures above imply that a 20-year investment in Wynn Resorts produced a 154.47% cumulative total return, or 4.78% annualized, over the measurement period. In dollar terms, $10,000 invested on 06/29/2006 would have increased to $25,449.48 by 06/26/2026, assuming all dividends were reinvested. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return?

The investment outcome reflects two distinct components:

Share price appreciation: WYNN rose from $73.64 to $100.44 over the period.

WYNN rose from $73.64 to $100.44 over the period. Reinvested dividends: cash distributions added materially to total return, increasing the share count from 135.80 to 253.35.

That distinction matters. The stock price alone did not tell the full story. Over long holding periods, reinvested dividends can meaningfully increase ending value by purchasing additional shares over time, which then participate in any future distributions and price changes. In this case, the ending share count was substantially higher than the initial share count, underscoring the compounding effect of dividend reinvestment.

Why Total Return Matters for Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts operates in the casino and integrated resort industry, a business that can be highly sensitive to economic cycles, travel demand, regulatory conditions, and capital spending requirements. For companies in cyclical sectors, evaluating long-term performance through total return is often more informative than looking at price charts alone. Dividends can offset part of the volatility associated with operating swings, while reinvestment can amplify gains when conditions improve.

That said, the annualized return here also shows the difference between a positive long-term result and an exceptional one. A 154.47% total return over 20 years is meaningful in absolute terms, but the 4.78% compound annual return indicates a more moderate wealth-building trajectory than the cumulative figure alone might initially suggest. This is why annualized return is generally the better metric for comparing long-duration investments.

Dividend Profile and Yield on Cost

Wynn Resorts paid a total of $71.50 per share in dividends over the 20-year period used in the analysis above. That income stream was an important contributor to the final outcome. The calculations assume dividends were reinvested using the closing price on the ex-dividend date, which is a standard method for estimating DRIP-style total returns.

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1 per share, WYNN has a current yield of approximately 1.00%. Using the original purchase price of $73.64 per share, the current dividend rate translates into a yield on cost of 1.36%.

Yield on cost is simply the current annual dividend divided by the original purchase price. In this case:

Current annualized dividend: $1.00 per share

Original share price: $73.64

Yield on cost: 1.36%

Yield on cost can be useful for illustrating how an income stream evolves relative to the original entry price, although it does not replace current yield as a valuation or income measure for a new investment decision.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in Wynn Resorts in June 2006 grew to $25,449.48 by June 2026, assuming dividend reinvestment.

The total return was 154.47%, equal to an annualized return of 4.78%.

Dividends were a significant part of the result, helping increase the share count from 135.80 to 253.35.

The analysis highlights why total return, not price return alone, is the more complete measure of long-term stock performance.

“It’s not whether you’re right or wrong that’s important, but how much money you make when you’re right and how much you lose when you’re wrong.” — George Soros