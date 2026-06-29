“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can be a useful way to evaluate how a dividend-paying stock has actually compounded capital through market cycles. For International Paper Co (NYSE: IP), a $10,000 investment made on 06/29/2016 and held through 06/26/2026 would be worth $15,262.49 assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 52.59% and an annualized return of 4.32%.

The result is notable because the share price itself was nearly unchanged over the period. International Paper started at $38.99 per share and ended at $38.76. In other words, almost all of the investment gain came from dividends and the compounding effect of reinvestment rather than from capital appreciation alone.

International Paper 10-Year Return Summary

IP 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/29/2016 $10,000



06/29/2016 $15,262



06/26/2026 End date: 06/26/2026 Start price/share: $38.99 End price/share: $38.76 Starting shares: 256.48 Ending shares: 393.67 Dividends reinvested/share: $18.55 Total return: 52.59% Average annual return: 4.32% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $15,262.49

These figures indicate that the investment thesis over the period was primarily income-driven. While the stock price did not produce a meaningful gain across the full decade, dividends materially lifted the ending value. That distinction matters when evaluating mature, cyclical, and income-oriented equities such as International Paper.

What Drove the Return?

For this 10-year period, total return came from two sources:

Minimal net share price change: the stock moved from $38.99 to $38.76.

Cash dividends, which added $18.55 per share over the holding period and were assumed to be reinvested.

That combination increased the share count from 256.48 shares at the start to 393.67 shares at the end. The growth in share ownership is central to understanding the result. Reinvestment allowed each dividend payment to purchase additional shares, which then generated dividends of their own. Over long holding periods, this compounding effect can be substantial even when the stock price is flat.

Stated differently, International Paper’s 10-year outcome illustrates the difference between price return and total return. Looking only at the beginning and ending share prices would suggest little progress. Looking at total return shows that the investment still generated a meaningful gain because income made up the bulk of shareholder return.

Quick Answer: What Is $10,000 Invested in International Paper in 2016 Worth Today?

$10,000 invested in International Paper on 06/29/2016 would be worth $15,262.49 on 06/26/2026, assuming dividend reinvestment. That represents:

Total return: 52.59%

52.59% Annualized return: 4.32%

4.32% Value created: $5,262.49

Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.85 per share, IP has a current yield of approximately 4.77%. For income-focused analysis, yield on cost provides another useful lens. Yield on cost compares the current annual dividend with the original purchase price rather than the current market price.

Using the original entry price of $38.99, the current annualized dividend of $1.85 produces a yield on cost of about 4.74%. That means each original dollar invested at that purchase price is now generating income at a rate modestly below 5% annually, before considering the effect of any reinvested shares. This is distinct from current yield, which measures income against today’s share price.

The difference is important because yield on cost reflects the income efficiency of the original purchase decision, while current yield reflects the stock’s present market income profile. Both measures can be useful, but they answer different questions.

How to Interpret the 10-Year Result

A 4.32% annualized return over a full decade is positive, but it also shows the limits of relying on yield alone. In a company where returns are heavily dependent on dividends, future outcomes can be influenced by payout stability, earnings cyclicality, capital allocation, and whether the underlying business can support either dividend growth or a higher valuation multiple over time.

International Paper operates in a mature industrial segment where demand trends, input costs, packaging volumes, and broader economic conditions can all affect profitability. That can make long-term returns less linear than those of a secular growth business. In such cases, dividend reinvestment often does more of the compounding work than price appreciation.

For investors reviewing historical performance, the key takeaway is straightforward: International Paper delivered a positive 10-year total return, but the outcome depended heavily on dividends. Any assessment of the stock’s long-term performance should therefore focus on total return rather than share price alone.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

“You can get in much more trouble with a good idea than a bad idea, because you forget that the good idea has limits.” — Benjamin Graham