“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASD: STX) provides a useful case study in long-term equity compounding. A $10,000 investment made on 06/30/2006 and held through 06/29/2026, with dividends reinvested, would have grown to $877,875.24 based on the figures below. The result highlights how total return in a single stock can be driven by two forces working together over time: capital appreciation and the reinvestment of cash distributions.

That outcome also underscores a broader point about holding periods. Short-term market fluctuations are visible every day, but the economics of a long-duration investment are more meaningfully shaped by operating performance, cash generation, capital allocation, and the shareholder’s decision to remain invested through cycles.

STX 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/30/2006 $10,000



06/30/2006 $877,875



06/29/2026 End date: 06/29/2026 Start price/share: $22.64 End price/share: $968.53 Starting shares: 441.70 Ending shares: 906.89 Dividends reinvested/share: $36.20 Total return: 8,683.48% Average annual return: 25.06% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $877,875.24

At a Glance

The 20-year Seagate investment result is straightforward:

$10,000 invested on 06/30/2006 grew to $877,875.24 by 06/29/2026.

Total return was 8,683.48% with dividends reinvested.

The annualized return was 25.06%.

Share count increased from 441.70 to 906.89 through dividend reinvestment.

The scale of the ending value is explained not only by the rise in STX share price from $22.64 to $968.53, but also by the compounding effect of reinvested dividends over an extended holding period. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Why the Total Return Was So Large

Total return measures the full economic result of ownership. In this case, that result came from three reinforcing elements:

Share price appreciation: the stock price increased dramatically over the holding period.

the stock price increased dramatically over the holding period. Cash dividends: Seagate paid a cumulative $36.20 per share over the period.

Seagate paid a cumulative $36.20 per share over the period. Dividend reinvestment: those distributions purchased additional shares, which then participated in future price gains and future dividends.

This is why ending shares matter. The original 441.70 shares grew to 906.89 shares, meaning reinvestment materially expanded the ownership base over time. When compounding works over decades, incremental share accumulation can have an outsized effect on terminal value.

What Dividend Reinvestment Changed

Seagate paid investors a total of $36.20 per share in dividends during the 20-year holding period. Those distributions represent a distinct component of shareholder return, separate from price appreciation. In the calculation above, each dividend is assumed to be reinvested at the closing price on the ex-dividend date, allowing cash payouts to convert into additional shares.

That mechanism is simple but powerful: each new share generated by reinvestment can itself earn future dividends and participate in future gains. Over a sufficiently long horizon, the cumulative effect can become substantial, particularly when the underlying stock also experiences strong capital appreciation.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.96 per share, STX has a current yield of approximately 0.31% using the end price shown above.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the $2.96 annualized dividend and the 2006 purchase price of $22.64 per share, the yield on cost works out to 13.07%.

That figure does not indicate today’s market yield for a new buyer. Instead, it illustrates how a growing or sustained cash payout can look very different when measured against a much lower historical cost basis.

What This Seagate Example Illustrates

Seagate’s 20-year return profile demonstrates a core principle of equity investing: exceptional long-term outcomes are usually the product of time, business performance, and disciplined reinvestment rather than short-term trading precision. The end result may appear dramatic, but mathematically it is the accumulation of many smaller gains compounding over a long stretch.

For historical return analysis, the most important questions are often basic ones:

How much of the result came from price appreciation?

How much came from dividends?

Was reinvestment assumed?

How long did compounding have to work?

In Seagate’s case, all four factors were meaningful, which helps explain why a relatively modest initial investment compounded into a much larger ending value.

“The person who starts simply with the idea of getting rich won’t succeed; you must have a larger ambition.” — John Rockefeller