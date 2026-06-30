“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can reveal far more about an investment than short-term price swings. In the case of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASD: ADP), a $10,000 investment made in mid-2016 produced a strong long-term total return by mid-2026, supported by both share price appreciation and reinvested dividends.

ADP is widely followed as a durable large-cap dividend payer with recurring revenue tied to payroll processing, human capital management, and employer services. That business profile has historically given the company a combination many long-term investors value: steady cash generation, regular dividend growth, and resilience through multiple market cycles. The 2016-to-2026 period offers a useful case study in how those traits can compound over time.

ADP 10-Year Return Summary

ADP 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/30/2016 $10,000



06/30/2016 $30,490



06/29/2026 End date: 06/29/2026 Start price/share: $91.87 End price/share: $224.97 Starting shares: 108.85 Ending shares: 135.58 Dividends reinvested/share: $41.99 Total return: 205.01% Average annual return: 11.79% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $30,490.33

Over the full period, the investment grew from $10,000 to $30,490.33, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a 205.01% total return and an 11.79% annualized return through 06/29/2026. Put simply, ADP more than tripled the original capital over the decade when distributions were folded back into the position.

These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the Return

ADP’s 10-year result came from two distinct sources:

Capital appreciation: the share price rose from $91.87 to $224.97.

the share price rose from $91.87 to $224.97. Dividend income: investors received $41.99 per share in dividends over the period, with this analysis assuming those cash payments were reinvested on each ex-dividend date.

That distinction matters. A stock’s headline price gain can understate the actual investor outcome when the company pays a meaningful dividend. In ADP’s case, reinvestment increased the share count from 108.85 shares to 135.58 shares. That larger ownership base then participated in future dividend payments and price appreciation, illustrating the compounding effect that total-return analysis is designed to capture.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Changed the Outcome

Dividend reinvestment is not simply an administrative assumption; it is a major driver of long-term compounding. Each distribution purchases incremental shares, and those additional shares can themselves generate future dividends. Over long periods, especially in businesses with consistent payouts, that mechanism can materially widen the gap between price return and total return.

For ADP, the increase in shares owned over the decade shows that a notable portion of the final portfolio value came from reinvested cash flow rather than from the original share count alone. This is one reason long-duration performance reviews often focus on total return instead of price charts in isolation.

ADP Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $6.80 per share, ADP has a current dividend yield of approximately 3.02% using the ending share price of $224.97.

Another useful lens is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price. Using the same $6.80 annualized dividend against the 2016 purchase price of $91.87, the yield on cost works out to 7.40%.

That figure does not describe the stock’s current market yield; rather, it shows how dividend growth can improve the income generation of an earlier purchase. For long-term holders of dividend-growth stocks, that can be a meaningful part of the investment case.

What This 10-Year ADP Investment Example Shows

The ADP example highlights several broader points about long-term equity returns:

Time horizon matters: short-term volatility often has limited relevance to a 10-year outcome.

short-term volatility often has limited relevance to a 10-year outcome. Total return is the key metric: dividends can materially influence long-run results.

dividends can materially influence long-run results. Business durability supports compounding: companies with recurring revenue and steady cash generation are often better positioned to sustain dividends and long-term growth.

companies with recurring revenue and steady cash generation are often better positioned to sustain dividends and long-term growth. Reinvestment magnifies results: growing share count can become an important contributor to ending value.

While past performance does not determine future results, this period demonstrates how a high-quality dividend payer such as ADP can reward patient ownership through a combination of income and capital growth.

“The stock market is a device to transfer money from the impatient to the patient.” — Warren Buffett