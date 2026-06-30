“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period can be a useful lens for evaluating a stock investment, particularly in businesses whose value is driven by durable competitive positioning and sustained earnings growth rather than short-term market swings. In that context, Synopsys Inc (NASD: SNPS) offers a clear example of how a long-term position in a software and semiconductor infrastructure company can compound over time.

Synopsys is best known for electronic design automation, or EDA, software used to design and validate semiconductors, along with a growing presence in semiconductor intellectual property and software integrity tools. Those businesses sit close to the core of chip development, where complexity, high switching costs, and long customer relationships can support recurring revenue and pricing power. That operating profile helps explain why investors often assess SNPS through a long-duration framework rather than through quarter-to-quarter volatility alone.

SNPS Five-Year Investment Result

If $10,000 had been invested in Synopsys on 06/30/2021 and held through 06/29/2026, the position would have grown to $16,215.21, based on the share-price change over that period and assuming no dividends, since Synopsys does not pay a regular dividend.

SNPS 5-Year Return Details Start date: 06/30/2021 $10,000



06/30/2021 $16,215



06/29/2026 End date: 06/29/2026 Start price/share: $275.79 End price/share: $447.26 Starting shares: 36.26 Ending shares: 36.26 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 62.17% Average annual return: 10.15% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $16,215.21

Put simply:

$10,000 invested in SNPS became $16,215.21

The total gain was 62.17%

The annualized return was 10.15%

No dividend income contributed to the result

As shown above, the outcome was driven entirely by capital appreciation. Because Synopsys does not distribute a regular dividend, shareholder returns over this period came from the market assigning a higher value to the company’s future cash-generating potential, alongside growth in the business itself.

What Drove the Synopsys Return

Synopsys operates in a specialized part of the semiconductor ecosystem. Chipmakers and system companies rely on EDA software to design, simulate, test, and verify increasingly complex integrated circuits. As semiconductors have become more advanced and more central to artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, automotive electronics, and industrial systems, the strategic importance of design tools has also increased.

Several characteristics help explain why the market has often awarded companies like Synopsys a premium valuation:

Mission-critical software embedded in customer workflows

High switching costs once tools are integrated into design processes

Recurring revenue supported by long-term customer relationships

Exposure to long-cycle secular demand in semiconductors and system design

A business mix that includes both software tools and semiconductor IP

That does not mean the share price moves in a straight line. Even high-quality software and semiconductor-linked businesses can see valuation compression when interest rates rise, capital spending slows, or investor sentiment shifts. Over a five-year window, however, the underlying economics of the business tend to matter more than short-lived market dislocations.

How to Interpret a 10.15% Annualized Return

A 62.17% total return may appear straightforward, but the annualized return is often the more useful figure. It shows the compounded yearly rate that would turn $10,000 into $16,215.21 over the full holding period. In this case, that rate was 10.15% per year.

Annualized returns are especially helpful when comparing investments across different time frames or against benchmark alternatives. They also underscore a basic point about compounding: a solid double-digit return sustained over several years can produce a meaningfully larger ending value even without any dividend reinvestment.

Why the No-Dividend Detail Matters

The absence of dividends is not incidental here. For many mature companies, total return is a combination of price appreciation and cash distributions. With Synopsys, the equation is different. Investors are relying on management to reinvest capital into product development, acquisitions, and operating scale rather than return cash directly through a regular payout.

That structure can be attractive when reinvested capital earns strong returns, but it also places greater weight on execution and valuation discipline. In other words, the case for SNPS depends more heavily on business momentum and competitive durability than on income generation.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“A lot of people with high IQs are terrible investors because they’ve got terrible temperaments. You need to keep raw, irrational emotion under control.” — Charlie Munger