“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into lululemon athletica inc (NASD: LULU)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

LULU 5-Year Return Details Start date: 12/24/2020 $10,000



12/24/2020 $6,050



12/23/2025 End date: 12/23/2025 Start price/share: $351.42 End price/share: $212.68 Starting shares: 28.46 Ending shares: 28.46 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -39.48% Average annual return: -9.56% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $6,050.66

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -9.56%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $6,050.66 today (as of 12/23/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -39.48% (something to think about: how might LULU shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“The emotional burden of trading is substantial; on any given day, I could lose millions of dollars. If you personalize these losses, you can’t trade.” — Bruce Kovner