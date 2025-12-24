“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into lululemon athletica inc (NASD: LULU)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|12/24/2020
|
|End date:
|12/23/2025
|Start price/share:
|$351.42
|End price/share:
|$212.68
|Starting shares:
|28.46
|Ending shares:
|28.46
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-39.48%
|Average annual return:
|-9.56%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$6,050.66
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -9.56%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $6,050.66 today (as of 12/23/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -39.48% (something to think about: how might LULU shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“The emotional burden of trading is substantial; on any given day, I could lose millions of dollars. If you personalize these losses, you can’t trade.” — Bruce Kovner