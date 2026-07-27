A long holding period can reveal far more about an investment than short-term price moves. For AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE: AVB), a 20-year buy-and-hold analysis shows how share price appreciation and reinvested dividends combined to drive total return. For investors evaluating apartment REITs, dividend compounding, and long-term real estate equity performance, AVB offers a useful case study.

Assuming a $10,000 investment in AvalonBay Communities on 07/27/2006, with all dividends reinvested, that position would have grown to $33,629.70 as of 07/24/2026. That equates to a total return of 236.09% and an average annual return of 6.25%.

AVB 20-Year Return Details

AVB 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/27/2006 $10,000



07/27/2006 $33,629



07/24/2026 End date: 07/24/2026 Start price/share: $115.53 End price/share: $189.61 Starting shares: 86.56 Ending shares: 177.25 Dividends reinvested/share: $104.94 Total return: 236.09% Average annual return: 6.25% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $33,629.70

The result is solid, but the composition of that return matters. AVB’s share price rose from $115.53 to $189.61 over the period, yet a substantial portion of the ending value came from dividends that were reinvested into additional shares. The original 86.56 shares grew to 177.25 shares, illustrating how a steady dividend stream can meaningfully increase exposure over time even when capital appreciation is moderate rather than spectacular.

These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator, assuming dividend reinvestment at the closing price on each ex-dividend date.

Why Dividends Mattered So Much

Over the 20-year period, AvalonBay Communities, Inc. paid a cumulative $104.94 per share in dividends. For a real estate investment trust, that is not a minor detail; it is central to the investment case. REITs are often evaluated not only on price performance, but also on their ability to generate recurring cash flow and distribute a meaningful portion of that cash to shareholders.

In AVB’s case, reinvestment was a major driver of compounding. The ending share count more than doubled from the initial position, which helped lift total return beyond what price appreciation alone would have produced. This is one reason long-term REIT returns can look materially different when measured on a total return basis versus a price-only basis.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $7.12 per share, AVB has a current yield of approximately 3.76%, using the stated share price of $189.61. Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the 2006 entry price of $115.53, the current payout implies a yield on cost of roughly 6.16%.

That distinction is important:

Current yield measures the dividend relative to today’s share price.

measures the dividend relative to today’s share price. Yield on cost measures the current dividend relative to the original purchase price.

For long-held dividend stocks and REITs, yield on cost can rise over time if the dividend increases, even when the stock’s current market yield remains in a more typical range.

What This Says About Long-Term REIT Investing

AvalonBay Communities is an apartment REIT, so its long-run results reflect several underlying forces: rental demand, occupancy, development execution, financing conditions, and changes in interest rates and capitalization rates. Over a 20-year period, investors in residential REITs also had to absorb multiple market regimes, including the housing and credit crisis, periods of low-rate support for income-producing assets, and more recent rate volatility.

That context helps explain why a 6.25% annualized return can still represent a respectable long-term outcome. The path would not have been linear, and valuation conditions at the starting point always matter. Even so, AVB’s history in this example underscores a broader point: for income-oriented equities, patient holding periods and dividend reinvestment can materially shape final outcomes.

At a Glance

$10,000 invested in AVB on 07/27/2006 grew to $33,629.70 by 07/24/2026.

Total return was 236.09% with dividends reinvested.

Average annual return was 6.25%.

Cumulative dividends paid over the period totaled $104.94 per share.

Reinvestment increased the share count from 86.56 to 177.25 shares.

The central takeaway is straightforward: the long-term return from AvalonBay Communities was driven by both income and appreciation, but dividend reinvestment played an especially important role in the final result.