“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period is a useful test of how a stock performs through multiple market environments, including changes in commodity prices, interest rates, and investor sentiment. For Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB), that test produced a negative result over the period beginning in July 2021. Using a starting investment of $10,000 and assuming dividends were reinvested, the position declined to $6,451.88 as of 07/24/2026.

That outcome highlights an important feature of Albemarle stock: although the company is closely tied to long-term themes such as electrification and battery materials demand, its share price can still be highly cyclical. Returns over a five-year window can diverge sharply from the underlying strategic narrative when the market re-prices lithium exposure, earnings expectations, or valuation multiples.

ALB 5-Year Return Details

ALB 5-Year Return Details Start date: 07/27/2021 $10,000



07/27/2021 $6,451



07/24/2026 End date: 07/24/2026 Start price/share: $188.99 End price/share: $114.85 Starting shares: 52.91 Ending shares: 56.17 Dividends reinvested/share: $8.00 Total return: -35.49% Average annual return: -8.40% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $6,451.88

The five-year result for Albemarle stock was weak by any conventional measure. A $10,000 investment fell by $3,548.12, and the annualized return was -8.40%. On a total return basis, including reinvested dividends, the position lost 35.49%. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Negative Return?

Albemarle is one of the largest publicly traded lithium producers, so ALB shares are often influenced by more than company-specific execution. Over this period, the stock had to absorb shifts in lithium pricing, capital spending expectations, and changing assumptions around electric vehicle growth rates. That combination can create large swings in both earnings forecasts and valuation.

In practical terms, a commodity-linked equity can produce disappointing shareholder returns even when the long-term industry backdrop remains intact. If the entry valuation is elevated, or if the market later discounts lower realized pricing, the stock can underperform despite revenue growth or strategically important assets. That is one reason five-year return analysis matters: it captures both operating progress and the price investors were willing to pay for that progress.

How Much Did Dividends Help?

Dividends softened the drawdown, but they did not come close to offsetting the decline in Albemarle’s share price. Over the five-year period shown above, the company paid $8.00 per share in dividends, and those payments were assumed to be reinvested on the ex-dividend date closing price. That reinvestment increased the share count from 52.91 to 56.17 shares.

This is a good illustration of the difference between income support and return support. Reinvested dividends added incremental value and modestly improved the ending share balance, but the capital loss dominated the final outcome. For lower-yielding stocks, dividend reinvestment typically works best when paired with stable or rising share prices over time.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in ALB on 07/27/2021 declined to $6,451.88 by 07/24/2026.

Total return, assuming dividend reinvestment, was -35.49%.

Annualized return was -8.40%.

Dividends increased the share count, but not enough to overcome the stock’s price decline.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.64 per share, ALB has a current yield of approximately 1.43% using the ending share price shown above. Measured against the original purchase price of $188.99 per share, that same annual dividend implies a yield on cost of about 0.76%.

Yield on cost can be useful for understanding how a dividend stream compares with the initial entry price, but it does not change the current market value of the position. For performance evaluation, total return remains the more complete measure because it incorporates both income received and the change in share price.

Bottom Line on Albemarle’s 5-Year Investment Result

The five-year return on Albemarle stock was negative despite dividend reinvestment. The result underscores the volatility inherent in lithium-related equities and the importance of distinguishing between a favorable long-term industry thesis and the realized return from a specific purchase date. In ALB’s case, the stock’s decline from the 2021 entry point outweighed the benefit of dividends, leaving the investment substantially below its starting value by mid-2026.

“In investing, what is comfortable is rarely profitable.” — Robert Arnott