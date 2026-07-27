“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year investment in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASD: HST) illustrates how total return in a dividend-paying REIT can come from two sources: share-price appreciation and reinvested cash distributions. Based on the return profile shown below, a $10,000 investment made in July 2016 grew to $21,704.88 by July 24, 2026, assuming dividends were reinvested.

That equates to a total return of 117.06% and an average annual return of 8.06%. The result is notable not only because the investment more than doubled, but also because the path to that outcome likely included substantial cyclicality. Host Hotels & Resorts operates in lodging real estate, a segment that tends to be more economically sensitive than many other property categories. Over long holding periods, reinvested dividends can meaningfully shape outcomes, particularly when the underlying shares experience periods of volatility.

HST 10-Year Return Details

HST 10-Year Return Details Start date: 07/27/2016 $10,000



07/27/2016 $21,704



07/24/2026 End date: 07/24/2026 Start price/share: $17.14 End price/share: $24.50 Starting shares: 583.43 Ending shares: 885.97 Dividends reinvested/share: $7.60 Total return: 117.06% Average annual return: 8.06% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $21,704.88

What Drove HST’s 10-Year Total Return?

The end value reflects more than the change in HST’s share price from $17.14 to $24.50. A meaningful portion of the return came from cash dividends that were reinvested into additional shares over time. In this example, the initial 583.43 shares grew to 885.97 shares by the end of the period, showing how reinvestment amplified the final result.

That distinction matters. Looking only at price performance would understate the economic return generated by a dividend-paying REIT. Host Hotels & Resorts distributed a cumulative $7.60 per share over the period covered here, and those payments, when reinvested, increased the share count materially. For long-duration holdings, this compounding effect can become a central driver of wealth creation.

In Brief

$10,000 invested in HST on 07/27/2016 grew to $21,704.88 by 07/24/2026.

Total return was 117.06%.

Average annual return was 8.06%.

The result assumes dividend reinvestment using closing prices on the ex-dividend date.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Dividend Reinvestment and Share Count Growth

Dividend reinvestment is straightforward in concept: each distribution is used to buy more shares, which in turn can generate additional future dividends. The mechanics are simple, but the impact can be substantial over a decade. In HST’s case, the difference between starting and ending share count underscores that point clearly.

For equity REITs, this framework is especially relevant because distributions often represent a significant share of total return. REIT investors commonly evaluate performance on a total return basis rather than on price change alone, since cash payouts are a core part of the asset class’s return profile.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.80 per share, HST has a current yield of approximately 3.27% using the $24.50 end price shown above. Another useful reference point is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price of $17.14 per share.

On that basis, yield on cost is about 4.67%, calculated as $0.80 divided by $17.14. This metric does not indicate what a new buyer would earn at the current market price, but it can help illustrate how income generation evolves for a long-term holder when the dividend is maintained or grows over time.

Why HST’s Business Model Matters

Host Hotels & Resorts is a lodging REIT, which means its operating exposure differs from that of sectors such as net lease, industrial, or self-storage real estate. Hotel revenues typically reset daily through room rates and occupancy, making the business more sensitive to travel demand, corporate spending, consumer confidence, and broader economic conditions. That can create sharper swings in cash flow than in property sectors supported by long-term leases.

As a result, evaluating HST over a 10-year period is particularly instructive. A long holding window captures not just starting and ending prices, but also the effect of business cycles, dividend payments, and the value of staying invested through volatility. In cyclical REITs, long-term outcomes often depend as much on resilience and recovery as on steady year-to-year growth.

“Your investor’s edge is not something you get from Wall Street experts. It’s something you already have. You can outperform the experts if you use your edge by investing in companies or industries you already understand.” — Peter Lynch