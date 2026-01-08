Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a twenty year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASD: TROW) back in 2006: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full twenty year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

01/07/2026 End date: 01/07/2026 Start price/share: $37.43 End price/share: $106.00 Starting shares: 267.17 Ending shares: 488.60 Dividends reinvested/share: $56.19 Total return: 417.92% Average annual return: 8.57% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $51,819.15

The above analysis shows the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.57%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $51,819.15 today (as of 01/07/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 417.92% (something to think about: how might TROW shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Always an important consideration with a dividend-paying company is: should we reinvest our dividends?Over the past 20 years, T. Rowe Price Group Inc has paid $56.19/share in dividends. For the above analysis, we assume that the investor reinvests dividends into new shares of stock (for the above calculations, the reinvestment is performed using closing price on ex-div date for that dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.08/share, we calculate that TROW has a current yield of approximately 4.79%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.08 against the original $37.43/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 12.80%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“How many millionaires do you know who have become wealthy by investing in savings accounts? I rest my case.” — Robert Allen