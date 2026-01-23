“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2021.

NCLH 5-Year Return Details Start date: 01/25/2021 $10,000



01/25/2021 $8,686



01/22/2026 End date: 01/22/2026 Start price/share: $23.97 End price/share: $20.82 Starting shares: 417.19 Ending shares: 417.19 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -13.14% Average annual return: -2.78% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $8,686.51

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -2.78%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $8,686.51 today (as of 01/22/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -13.14% (something to think about: how might NCLH shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“All intelligent investing is value investing: acquiring more that you are paying for. You must value the business in order to value the stock.” — Charlie Munger