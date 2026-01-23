“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2021.
|Start date:
|01/25/2021
|
|End date:
|01/22/2026
|Start price/share:
|$23.97
|End price/share:
|$20.82
|Starting shares:
|417.19
|Ending shares:
|417.19
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-13.14%
|Average annual return:
|-2.78%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$8,686.51
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -2.78%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $8,686.51 today (as of 01/22/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -13.14% (something to think about: how might NCLH shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“All intelligent investing is value investing: acquiring more that you are paying for. You must value the business in order to value the stock.” — Charlie Munger