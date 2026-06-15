“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year buy-and-hold investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (NYSE: MRSH) produced a strong total return, illustrating how long-term compounding can reshape the outcome of an equity investment. Rather than focusing on short-term price swings, the more useful question is what a full market cycle can deliver when share-price appreciation and reinvested dividends work together over time.

Using the period from June 15, 2016 through June 12, 2026, a hypothetical $10,000 investment in Marsh & McLennan grew to $30,526.26 with dividends reinvested. That equates to a total return of 205.31% and an average annual return of 11.81%.

MRSH 10-Year Return Details

MRSH 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/15/2016 $10,000



06/15/2016 $30,526



06/12/2026 End date: 06/12/2026 Start price/share: $65.34 End price/share: $168.68 Starting shares: 153.05 Ending shares: 181.00 Dividends reinvested/share: $22.40 Total return: 205.31% Average annual return: 11.81% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $30,526.26

The result is notable for two reasons. First, the ending value reflects more than simple price appreciation: reinvested dividends increased the share count from 153.05 to 181.00 over the period. Second, the annualized return underscores the importance of time horizon. Returns of this kind are often built gradually through repeated compounding rather than through a single short-term move.

These figures were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

How Dividend Reinvestment Affected the Outcome

Dividend reinvestment was a meaningful contributor to the 10-year total return. Over the period shown above, Marsh & McLennan paid $22.40 per share in cumulative dividends. When those cash distributions are automatically reinvested, they purchase additional shares, which can then generate their own future dividends. That is the core mechanism behind dividend compounding.

In this case, reinvestment increased the investor’s share count by nearly 28 shares over the decade. That additional ownership amplified the benefit of the stock’s higher ending price and helps explain why total return exceeded what price appreciation alone would have produced.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.60 per share, MRSH has a current yield of approximately 2.13%. Current yield measures the annual dividend relative to the recent market price, making it useful for evaluating the stock’s present income profile.

Yield on cost answers a different question: how much income is the current dividend generating relative to the original purchase price? Using the 2016 entry price of $65.34 per share, the current annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of 3.26%.

In concise terms:

Current yield : annual dividend divided by the current share price.

: annual dividend divided by the current share price. Yield on cost : annual dividend divided by the original purchase price.

: annual dividend divided by the original purchase price. Total return: share-price appreciation plus dividends, assuming reinvestment where specified.

What the 10-Year Return Suggests

A decade-long investment result can be useful as a case study, but it should be interpreted carefully. The key takeaway is not simply that Marsh & McLennan generated a strong historical return. More importantly, the figures show how a high-quality dividend-paying stock can create value through a combination of capital appreciation, recurring cash distributions, and disciplined reinvestment over an extended holding period.

That framework is particularly relevant for companies with durable operating models and a long record of returning capital to shareholders. In those cases, the passage of time can do a significant portion of the work.

“A risk-reward ratio is important, but so is an aggravation-satisfaction ratio.” — Muriel Siebert