The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2005.

VZ 20-Year Return Details Start date: 12/01/2005 $10,000



12/01/2005 $39,515



11/28/2025 End date: 11/28/2025 Start price/share: $28.91 End price/share: $41.11 Starting shares: 345.90 Ending shares: 961.38 Dividends reinvested/share: $43.62 Total return: 295.23% Average annual return: 7.11% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $39,515.17

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.11%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $39,515.17 today (as of 11/28/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 295.23% (something to think about: how might VZ shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Verizon Communications Inc paid investors a total of $43.62/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.76/share, we calculate that VZ has a current yield of approximately 6.71%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.76 against the original $28.91/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 23.21%.

“Value investing requires a great deal of hard work, unusually strict discipline, and a long-term investment horizon. Few are willing and able to devote sufficient time and effort to become value investors, and only a fraction of those have the proper mind-set to succeed.” — Seth Klarman