“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a two-decade holding period for an investor who was considering NVIDIA Corp (NASD: NVDA) back in 2005, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|05/16/2005
|
|End date:
|05/14/2025
|Start price/share:
|$0.21
|End price/share:
|$135.34
|Starting shares:
|47,619.05
|Ending shares:
|51,917.74
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.19
|Total return:
|70,165.47%
|Average annual return:
|38.76%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$7,021,907.74
As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 38.76%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $7,021,907.74 today (as of 05/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 70,165.47% (something to think about: how might NVDA shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that NVIDIA Corp paid investors a total of $0.19/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .04/share, we calculate that NVDA has a current yield of approximately 0.03%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .04 against the original $0.21/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 14.29%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“Investors should purchase stocks like they purchase groceries, not like they purchase perfume.” — Benjamin Graham