One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a two-decade holding period for an investor who was considering NVIDIA Corp (NASD: NVDA) back in 2005, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

NVDA 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/16/2005 $10,000



05/16/2005 $7,021,907



05/14/2025 End date: 05/14/2025 Start price/share: $0.21 End price/share: $135.34 Starting shares: 47,619.05 Ending shares: 51,917.74 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.19 Total return: 70,165.47% Average annual return: 38.76% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $7,021,907.74

As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 38.76%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $7,021,907.74 today (as of 05/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 70,165.47% (something to think about: how might NVDA shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that NVIDIA Corp paid investors a total of $0.19/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .04/share, we calculate that NVDA has a current yield of approximately 0.03%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .04 against the original $0.21/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 14.29%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Investors should purchase stocks like they purchase groceries, not like they purchase perfume.” — Benjamin Graham