“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Dover Corp (NYSE: DOV) back in 2020. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

DOV 5-Year Return Details Start date: 02/25/2020 $10,000



02/25/2020 $19,456



02/24/2025 End date: 02/24/2025 Start price/share: $110.06 End price/share: $199.46 Starting shares: 90.86 Ending shares: 97.53 Dividends reinvested/share: $10.05 Total return: 94.53% Average annual return: 14.23% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $19,456.25

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 14.23%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $19,456.25 today (as of 02/24/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 94.53% (something to think about: how might DOV shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Dover Corp paid investors a total of $10.05/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.06/share, we calculate that DOV has a current yield of approximately 1.03%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.06 against the original $110.06/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.94%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Smart investing doesn’t consist of buying good assets but of buying assets well. This is a very, very important distinction that very, very few people understand.” — Howard Marks