“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Dover Corp (NYSE: DOV) back in 2020. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|02/25/2020
|
|End date:
|02/24/2025
|Start price/share:
|$110.06
|End price/share:
|$199.46
|Starting shares:
|90.86
|Ending shares:
|97.53
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$10.05
|Total return:
|94.53%
|Average annual return:
|14.23%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$19,456.25
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 14.23%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $19,456.25 today (as of 02/24/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 94.53% (something to think about: how might DOV shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Dover Corp paid investors a total of $10.05/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.06/share, we calculate that DOV has a current yield of approximately 1.03%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.06 against the original $110.06/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.94%.
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“Smart investing doesn’t consist of buying good assets but of buying assets well. This is a very, very important distinction that very, very few people understand.” — Howard Marks