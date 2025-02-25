“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

DIS 10-Year Return Details Start date: 02/25/2015 $10,000



02/25/2015 $11,435



02/24/2025 End date: 02/24/2025 Start price/share: $105.57 End price/share: $111.20 Starting shares: 94.72 Ending shares: 102.88 Dividends reinvested/share: $9.21 Total return: 14.40% Average annual return: 1.35% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $11,435.88

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 1.35%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $11,435.88 today (as of 02/24/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 14.40% (something to think about: how might DIS shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Walt Disney Co. paid investors a total of $9.21/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1/share, we calculate that DIS has a current yield of approximately 0.90%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1 against the original $105.57/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.85%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“I rarely think the market is right. I believe non-dividend stocks aren’t much more than baseball cards. They are worth what you can convince someone to pay for it.” — Mark Cuban