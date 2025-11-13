The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a decade-long holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASD: NTAP) back in 2015. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

11/12/2025 End date: 11/12/2025 Start price/share: $31.31 End price/share: $111.57 Starting shares: 319.39 Ending shares: 411.87 Dividends reinvested/share: $16.48 Total return: 359.53% Average annual return: 16.46% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $45,933.60

As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 16.46%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $45,933.60 today (as of 11/12/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 359.53% (something to think about: how might NTAP shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that NetApp, Inc. paid investors a total of $16.48/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.08/share, we calculate that NTAP has a current yield of approximately 1.86%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.08 against the original $31.31/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.94%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Everyone has the brainpower to make money in stocks. Not everyone has the stomach. If you are susceptible to selling everything in a panic, you ought to avoid stocks and mutual funds altogether.” — Peter Lynch