“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a decade-long holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASD: NTAP) back in 2015. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|11/13/2015
|
|End date:
|11/12/2025
|Start price/share:
|$31.31
|End price/share:
|$111.57
|Starting shares:
|319.39
|Ending shares:
|411.87
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$16.48
|Total return:
|359.53%
|Average annual return:
|16.46%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$45,933.60
As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 16.46%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $45,933.60 today (as of 11/12/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 359.53% (something to think about: how might NTAP shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that NetApp, Inc. paid investors a total of $16.48/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.08/share, we calculate that NTAP has a current yield of approximately 1.86%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.08 against the original $31.31/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.94%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“Everyone has the brainpower to make money in stocks. Not everyone has the stomach. If you are susceptible to selling everything in a panic, you ought to avoid stocks and mutual funds altogether.” — Peter Lynch