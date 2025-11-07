“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Biogen Inc (NASD: BIIB)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|11/09/2015
|
|End date:
|11/06/2025
|Start price/share:
|$293.40
|End price/share:
|$156.74
|Starting shares:
|34.08
|Ending shares:
|34.08
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-46.58%
|Average annual return:
|-6.08%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$5,340.49
The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -6.08%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $5,340.49 today (as of 11/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -46.58% (something to think about: how might BIIB shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“If you can follow only one bit of data, follow the earnings.” — Peter Lynch