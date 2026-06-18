A 20-year holding period can reveal far more about a stock than short-term price moves. For Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV), the long-term total return profile shows how share-price appreciation and reinvested dividends compounded over time. Based on the return data below, a $10,000 investment in ELV made in June 2006 and held through June 2026 would have grown to $69,693.14, producing an annualized total return of 10.19%.

ELV 20-Year Return Details

ELV 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/19/2006 $10,000



06/19/2006 $69,693



06/17/2026 End date: 06/17/2026 Start price/share: $70.76 End price/share: $391.27 Starting shares: 141.32 Ending shares: 177.97 Dividends reinvested/share: $55.12 Total return: 596.35% Average annual return: 10.19% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $69,693.14

The result is straightforward: over the period from 06/19/2006 to 06/17/2026, ELV generated a cumulative total return of 596.35%, converting a $10,000 starting investment into $69,693.14. On an annualized basis, that equates to 10.19%, a rate that highlights the impact of compounding across a full market cycle and beyond. These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove The Total Return

ELV’s 20-year return came from two sources: capital appreciation and dividends. The share price rose from $70.76 to $391.27, while dividend reinvestment increased the position from 141.32 shares to 177.97 shares. That distinction matters. Price return explains much of the gain, but reinvested dividends added incremental shares that then participated in subsequent appreciation.

Over the period analyzed, Elevance Health paid $55.12 per share in cumulative dividends used for reinvestment. In this calculation, each dividend is assumed to be reinvested at the closing price on the ex-dividend date. That approach provides a more complete measure of shareholder return than price performance alone.

ELV Dividend Yield And Yield On Cost

Using the most recent annualized dividend rate of $6.88 per share, ELV has a current yield of approximately 1.76% based on the ending share price of $391.27. A second useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price. Against the initial $70.76 entry price, the current dividend rate implies a yield on cost of about 9.72%.

Yield on cost does not change the stock’s present market yield, but it does illustrate how dividend growth can improve the income profile of a long-held position. For investors evaluating long-duration compounders, that can be an important part of the return story.

Key Takeaways From ELV’s 20-Year Performance

ELV turned $10,000 into $69,693.14 over roughly 20 years.

The total return was 596.35%, with an annualized return of 10.19%.

Reinvested dividends increased the share count from 141.32 to 177.97.

The current annualized dividend rate of $6.88 implies a 1.76% current yield.

Based on the original purchase price, the current dividend rate represents a yield on cost of about 9.72%.

Why Long-Term Return Analysis Matters

A single long-term return series does not predict future performance, but it does show how a business can reward patient ownership when earnings growth, capital allocation, and dividend policy work together over time. In ELV’s case, the historical record over this period demonstrates the value of looking beyond short-term volatility and focusing on total return.

“The person who starts simply with the idea of getting rich won’t succeed; you must have a larger ambition.” — John Rockefeller