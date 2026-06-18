“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can reveal far more about a stock investment than short-term price volatility. For CenterPoint Energy, Inc (NYSE: CNP), the key question is straightforward: what would a buy-and-hold investment made in 2016 be worth today, assuming dividends were reinvested?

Using a starting investment of $10,000 on 06/20/2016 and measuring through 06/17/2026, CenterPoint Energy produced a positive long-term total return. The result reflects both share price appreciation and the compounding effect of reinvested dividends, which is especially relevant when evaluating utility and income-oriented stocks.

CenterPoint Energy 10-Year Total Return

CNP 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/20/2016 $10,000



06/20/2016 $25,186



06/17/2026 End date: 06/17/2026 Start price/share: $23.22 End price/share: $42.63 Starting shares: 430.66 Ending shares: 590.97 Dividends reinvested/share: $8.86 Total return: 151.93% Average annual return: 9.68% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $25,186.31

A $10,000 investment in CenterPoint Energy shares on 06/20/2016 would have grown to $25,186.31 by 06/17/2026, based on the assumptions above. That represents a cumulative total return of 151.93% and an annualized return of 9.68%. These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the Return?

CenterPoint Energy’s 10-year return came from two sources:

Share price appreciation: the stock price rose from $23.22 to $42.63.

the stock price rose from $23.22 to $42.63. Reinvested dividends: shareholders received $8.86 per share in dividends over the period, with those payments assumed to be reinvested into additional shares.

That reinvestment meaningfully increased the final share count, from 430.66 shares initially to 590.97 shares at the end of the measurement period. This is an important feature of total return analysis: for dividend-paying companies, ending value can differ materially from price return alone.

CenterPoint Energy operates in the regulated utility space, where return profiles often combine moderate capital appreciation with recurring income. In that context, dividend reinvestment can have an outsized effect over long holding periods because each cash distribution purchases incremental shares that may themselves generate future dividends.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.92 per share, CNP has a current indicated yield of approximately 2.16% using the $42.63 ending share price.

Another useful long-term measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the 2016 entry price of $23.22 per share, the current $0.92 annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of about 3.96%.

Yield on cost does not measure what a new investor would earn at today’s price, but it can help illustrate how income grows for long-term holders when a company sustains or increases its dividend over time.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in CenterPoint Energy in June 2016 grew to $25,186.31 by June 2026.

The total return was 151.93%, or 9.68% annualized.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 430.66 to 590.97.

The current indicated dividend yield is approximately 2.16%.

Using the original purchase price, the current annualized dividend equates to a yield on cost of about 3.96%.

For long-horizon investors evaluating utility stocks, CenterPoint Energy’s 10-year record in this period shows the importance of looking beyond price alone. The combination of income, reinvestment, and time can materially shape realized returns.

“Games are won by players who focus on the playing field, not by those whose eyes are glued to the scoreboard.” — Warren Buffett