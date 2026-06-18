“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period offers a useful test of whether a stock has created value through both price appreciation and dividends. For Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS), the outcome over the five years from June 18, 2021 through June 17, 2026 was modestly negative on a total return basis, even after accounting for dividend reinvestment.

Universal Health Services is a major hospital and behavioral health operator, so its shares are often evaluated through a mix of defensive-healthcare characteristics, reimbursement dynamics, labor cost pressures, and capital allocation discipline. That context matters when assessing why a five-year investment in UHS delivered a near-flat result rather than a stronger compounding outcome.

UHS 5-Year Return Details

UHS 5-Year Return Details Start date: 06/18/2021 $10,000



06/18/2021 $9,885



06/17/2026 End date: 06/17/2026 Start price/share: $146.71 End price/share: $141.26 Starting shares: 68.16 Ending shares: 69.96 Dividends reinvested/share: $4.00 Total return: -1.17% Average annual return: -0.23% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $9,885.53

What the 5-Year UHS Investment Result Shows

A $10,000 investment in Universal Health Services stock on 06/18/2021 would have been worth $9,885.53 on 06/17/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of -1.17% and an annualized return of -0.23%.

In practical terms, the investment was close to break-even, but still negative after five years. The key point is that dividends helped offset part of the share-price decline, but not enough to produce a positive total return.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Price Return vs. Total Return

The distinction between price return and total return is important in a stock like UHS, where the dividend yield is present but relatively modest.

Over this period:

The share price declined from $146.71 to $141.26.

Investors received a cumulative $4.00 per share in dividends.

Reinvesting those dividends increased the share count from 68.16 to 69.96.

Without dividends, the investment result would have been weaker. With dividends reinvested, the loss narrowed substantially, illustrating how even a low-yielding payout can cushion returns over time.

Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.80 per share, UHS has a current dividend yield of approximately 0.57% using the ending share price of $141.26.

Yield on cost measures the current annual dividend against the original purchase price rather than the current market price. Using the 2021 entry price of $146.71, the current annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of about 0.55%.

This is a useful way to frame income growth over time, although in the case of UHS the dividend remains a relatively small component of the overall investment case compared with earnings power, margin resilience, and valuation changes.

Why UHS Could Deliver a Flat 5-Year Return

A muted five-year result in hospital and behavioral health stocks can occur even when the underlying business remains operationally significant. Several factors often shape performance in this part of the healthcare sector:

Labor costs: Hospitals and care facilities are highly sensitive to wage inflation, staffing shortages, and contract labor expenses.

Hospitals and care facilities are highly sensitive to wage inflation, staffing shortages, and contract labor expenses. Reimbursement pressure: Revenue depends heavily on government programs and commercial insurers, and reimbursement rarely moves in a straight line with costs.

Revenue depends heavily on government programs and commercial insurers, and reimbursement rarely moves in a straight line with costs. Case mix and utilization: Changes in admissions, acuity, procedure volumes, and payer mix can affect margins meaningfully.

Changes in admissions, acuity, procedure volumes, and payer mix can affect margins meaningfully. Capital intensity: Acute care hospitals require ongoing investment in facilities, equipment, compliance, and operations.

Acute care hospitals require ongoing investment in facilities, equipment, compliance, and operations. Valuation compression: Even stable earnings can translate into weak stock returns if the market assigns a lower multiple over time.

These forces help explain why a stock can produce limited shareholder returns over an extended period despite operating in a sector that is often considered defensive.

A Concise Takeaway

For investors reviewing Universal Health Services stock through a long-term lens, the five-year period ending in June 2026 shows a simple result: dividend reinvestment softened the impact of a lower share price, but the total outcome remained slightly negative. UHS did not generate meaningful compounding over this holding period, and the investment case remained more dependent on business execution and valuation than on income generation.

“Sometimes buying early on the way down looks like being wrong, but it isn’t.” — Seth Klarman