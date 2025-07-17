“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a decade-long holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Amazon.com Inc (NASD: AMZN) back in 2015. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

AMZN 10-Year Return Details Start date: 07/17/2015 $10,000



07/17/2015 $92,428



07/16/2025 End date: 07/16/2025 Start price/share: $24.15 End price/share: $223.19 Starting shares: 414.08 Ending shares: 414.08 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 824.18% Average annual return: 24.89% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $92,428.43

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 24.89%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $92,428.43 today (as of 07/16/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 824.18% (something to think about: how might AMZN shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Every once in a while, the market does something so stupid it takes your breath away.” — Jim Cramer