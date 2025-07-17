“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a decade-long holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Amazon.com Inc (NASD: AMZN) back in 2015. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|07/17/2015
|
|End date:
|07/16/2025
|Start price/share:
|$24.15
|End price/share:
|$223.19
|Starting shares:
|414.08
|Ending shares:
|414.08
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|824.18%
|Average annual return:
|24.89%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$92,428.43
As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 24.89%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $92,428.43 today (as of 07/16/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 824.18% (something to think about: how might AMZN shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“Every once in a while, the market does something so stupid it takes your breath away.” — Jim Cramer