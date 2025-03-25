“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a five year holding period for an investor who was considering Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) back in 2020, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|03/25/2020
|
|End date:
|03/24/2025
|Start price/share:
|$30.41
|End price/share:
|$278.40
|Starting shares:
|328.84
|Ending shares:
|332.95
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$1.45
|Total return:
|826.93%
|Average annual return:
|56.10%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$92,686.08
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 56.10%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $92,686.08 today (as of 03/24/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 826.93% (something to think about: how might PWR shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Quanta Services, Inc. paid investors a total of $1.45/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .4/share, we calculate that PWR has a current yield of approximately 0.14%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .4 against the original $30.41/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.46%.
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“The older I get, the more I see a straight path where I want to go. If you’re going to hunt elephants, don’t get off the trail for a rabbit.” — T. Boone Pickens