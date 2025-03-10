The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Apple Inc (NASD: AAPL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.

AAPL 20-Year Return Details Start date: 03/28/2005 $10,000



03/28/2005 $1,724,533



03/24/2025 End date: 03/24/2025 Start price/share: $1.52 End price/share: $220.73 Starting shares: 6,578.95 Ending shares: 7,808.36 Dividends reinvested/share: $8.99 Total return: 17,135.40% Average annual return: 29.37% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $1,724,533.21

As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 29.37%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $1,724,533.21 today (as of 03/24/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 17,135.40% (something to think about: how might AAPL shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Apple Inc paid investors a total of $8.99/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1/share, we calculate that AAPL has a current yield of approximately 0.45%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1 against the original $1.52/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 29.61%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“When everyone is going right, look left.” — Sam Zell