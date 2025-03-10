“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Apple Inc (NASD: AAPL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.
|Start date:
|03/28/2005
|
|End date:
|03/24/2025
|Start price/share:
|$1.52
|End price/share:
|$220.73
|Starting shares:
|6,578.95
|Ending shares:
|7,808.36
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$8.99
|Total return:
|17,135.40%
|Average annual return:
|29.37%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$1,724,533.21
As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 29.37%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $1,724,533.21 today (as of 03/24/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 17,135.40% (something to think about: how might AAPL shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Apple Inc paid investors a total of $8.99/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1/share, we calculate that AAPL has a current yield of approximately 0.45%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1 against the original $1.52/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 29.61%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“When everyone is going right, look left.” — Sam Zell