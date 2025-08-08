One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a ten year holding period for an investor who was considering Stryker Corp (NYSE: SYK) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

08/07/2025 End date: 08/07/2025 Start price/share: $102.19 End price/share: $376.37 Starting shares: 97.86 Ending shares: 109.72 Dividends reinvested/share: $23.85 Total return: 312.95% Average annual return: 15.24% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $41,307.84

As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 15.24%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $41,307.84 today (as of 08/07/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 312.95% (something to think about: how might SYK shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Stryker Corp paid investors a total of $23.85/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.36/share, we calculate that SYK has a current yield of approximately 0.89%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.36 against the original $102.19/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.87%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“The person who starts simply with the idea of getting rich won’t succeed; you must have a larger ambition.” — John Rockefeller