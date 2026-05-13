“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can reveal far more about a stock than short-term price fluctuations. In the case of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE), a purchase made in May 2016 and held through May 2026 produced a strong total return, with both share price appreciation and reinvested dividends contributing meaningfully to the outcome.

That result is especially notable because HPE began life as a post-separation enterprise infrastructure company after the 2015 breakup of Hewlett-Packard. For long-term shareholders, the key question was whether the company could translate its mix of servers, storage, networking, hybrid cloud, and enterprise services into durable cash generation and shareholder returns over time. Based on the figures below, the answer over this period was clearly favorable.

HPE 10-Year Return Details

HPE 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/13/2016 $10,000



05/13/2016 $43,527



05/12/2026 End date: 05/12/2026 Start price/share: $9.16 End price/share: $30.21 Starting shares: 1,091.70 Ending shares: 1,440.48 Dividends reinvested/share: $4.33 Total return: 335.17% Average annual return: 15.84% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $43,527.17

What the 10-Year HPE Return Shows

An initial $10,000 investment in HPE on 05/13/2016 would have grown to $43,527.17 by 05/12/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 335.17% and an annualized return of 15.84%.

The raw share-price move was substantial on its own, rising from $9.16 to $30.21. But the total-return result was stronger than the price chart alone suggests because the investment accumulated additional shares through dividend reinvestment. Starting with 1,091.70 shares, the position grew to 1,440.48 shares over the period. That increase in share count amplified the benefit of HPE’s later price appreciation.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Why Dividends Mattered

Over the 10-year holding period, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co paid a cumulative $4.33 per share in dividends. For a stock purchased at $9.16 per share, that cumulative cash distribution is material. Reinvesting those dividends added nearly 349 shares to the original position, which in turn increased the ending value of the investment.

This is a useful reminder that total return is driven by two components:

Capital appreciation, or the change in share price over time

Income return, including cash dividends and the compounding effect of reinvestment

In HPE’s case, both factors contributed. The stock more than tripled from its starting price, and the dividend stream meaningfully increased share ownership along the way.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.57 per share, HPE has a current yield of approximately 1.89% using the stated ending share price of $30.21.

Another useful metric is yield on cost, which measures the current annual dividend against the original purchase price rather than the current market price. Using the same $0.57 annualized dividend and the original $9.16 entry price, the yield on cost works out to 6.22%.

That figure differs from current yield for a simple reason: current yield reflects what a new buyer receives at today’s price, while yield on cost reflects how the income stream has grown relative to the original purchase basis.

Key Takeaways From This HPE Investment

A $10,000 investment in HPE in May 2016 grew to $43,527.17 by May 2026 with dividends reinvested.

The total return was 335.17%, equal to an average annual return of 15.84%.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 1,091.70 to 1,440.48.

At a $0.57 annualized dividend, the current yield is about 1.89% and yield on cost is about 6.22%.

The broader lesson is straightforward: long holding periods can produce outcomes that are not obvious in the early years of an investment. For HPE, patience was rewarded not only through a higher stock price, but also through the compounding effect of reinvested distributions.

“Markets are constantly in a state of uncertainty and flux and money is made by discounting the obvious and betting on the unexpected.” — George Soros