“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long-term investment in NRG Energy Inc can be evaluated most clearly through total return: the combination of share price appreciation and dividends reinvested over time. For an investor who bought NYSE: NRG in May 2006 and held through May 2026, the results illustrate how compounding can meaningfully change the outcome of a utility and power-sector stock investment over a 20-year period.

Using the figures below, a $10,000 investment in NRG Energy made on 05/15/2006 would have grown to $80,523.97 by 05/12/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 705.09% and an average annual return of 10.99%.

NRG 20-Year Return Details

NRG 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/15/2006 $10,000



05/15/2006 $80,523



05/12/2026 End date: 05/12/2026 Start price/share: $22.89 End price/share: $137.34 Starting shares: 436.87 Ending shares: 586.20 Dividends reinvested/share: $12.10 Total return: 705.09% Average annual return: 10.99% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $80,523.97

What Drove the NRG Energy Total Return?

The result came from two sources:

Share price appreciation: NRG rose from $22.89 to $137.34 per share over the holding period.

NRG rose from $22.89 to $137.34 per share over the holding period. Reinvested dividends: the position accumulated additional shares over time, increasing from 436.87 shares to 586.20 shares.

That distinction matters. Looking only at the stock price understates the full investment outcome. Reinvested dividends added to the share count, and those additional shares then participated in future price gains and future dividend payments. Over long periods, that compounding effect can become a material part of total return.

In this case, NRG Energy paid a cumulative $12.10 per share in dividends over the full holding period. The calculations above assume that each dividend was reinvested at the closing price on the ex-dividend date. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

NRG Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.90 per share, NRG has a current yield of approximately 1.38% using the ending share price of $137.34.

Another useful way to frame the income component is yield on cost. This measures the current annual dividend relative to the original purchase price rather than the current market price. Using the same $1.90 annualized dividend and the original $22.89 purchase price, NRG’s yield on cost works out to 8.30%.

Yield on cost does not describe what a new buyer would earn at today’s price, but it does show how a growing income stream can improve the economics of a long-held position.

Why a 20-Year Holding Period Changes the Picture

Two decades is long enough to cut through much of the noise that dominates short-term market discussion. Over that span, investors in power and utility-related equities would have lived through the global financial crisis, commodity volatility, changing electricity market conditions, and shifting capital allocation cycles. A long holding period does not eliminate risk, but it does make the end result more dependent on business performance, capital returns, and valuation discipline than on day-to-day price swings.

For NRG Energy, the takeaway is straightforward: the long-run outcome was driven not just by owning the stock, but by staying invested long enough for both price appreciation and dividend reinvestment to compound.

NRG Energy Return Since 2006 at a Glance

Initial investment: $10,000

$10,000 Purchase date: 05/15/2006

05/15/2006 Ending value: $80,523.97

$80,523.97 Total return: 705.09%

705.09% Annualized return: 10.99%

10.99% Current dividend yield: approximately 1.38%

approximately 1.38% Yield on original cost: approximately 8.30%

“Most investors want to do today what they should have done yesterday.” — Larry Summers