“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period can reveal far more about business compounding than short-term price moves. For Alphabet Inc. (NASD: GOOGL), a $10,000 investment made on 05/13/2021 and held through 05/12/2026 grew to $35,049.73, assuming dividends were reinvested. That translates to a total return of 250.44% and an average annual return of 28.51%.

The result is notable not simply because the gain was large, but because it illustrates how a long holding period can magnify returns when share-price appreciation and reinvested cash distributions work together. In Alphabet’s case, most of the outcome came from stock-price appreciation, while dividends played a modest supplementary role.

GOOGL 5-Year Return Details

GOOGL 5-Year Return Details Start date: 05/13/2021 $10,000



05/13/2021 $35,049



05/12/2026 End date: 05/12/2026 Start price/share: $111.45 End price/share: $387.35 Starting shares: 89.73 Ending shares: 90.47 Dividends reinvested/share: $1.64 Total return: 250.44% Average annual return: 28.51% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $35,049.73

What Drove Alphabet’s Five-Year Return?

The primary driver was capital appreciation. Alphabet’s share price increased from $111.45 to $387.35 over the measurement period, accounting for the overwhelming majority of the gain. Dividend reinvestment added incrementally to ending share count, increasing holdings from 89.73 shares to 90.47 shares.

That distinction matters. For lower-yielding companies, total return is often dominated by earnings growth, margin durability, capital allocation, and changes in valuation multiples rather than income distributions. Alphabet has historically fit that profile more than the profile of a traditional high-yield equity.

Quick Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in GOOGL on 05/13/2021 grew to $35,049.73 by 05/12/2026.

Total return over the period was 250.44%.

The average annual return was 28.51%.

Most of the return came from share-price appreciation, not dividend income.

Dividend reinvestment modestly increased the share count from 89.73 to 90.47.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

How Dividend Reinvestment Affected Results

Dividends remain an essential component of total-return analysis, even when the yield is relatively low. Over the five-year period shown above, Alphabet paid $1.64 per share in dividends. When those cash payments are automatically reinvested, they purchase additional shares and create a compounding effect, however modest.

In this case, the dividend contribution was small compared with the price gain, but it still increased the ending share count and therefore the final portfolio value. The calculations above assume dividends were reinvested using the closing price on the ex-dividend date.

GOOGL Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.88 per share, GOOGL has a current yield of approximately 0.23% using the ending share price of $387.35. Yield on cost measures that same current annualized dividend against the original purchase price rather than the current market price.

Using the initial price of $111.45 per share, the yield on cost works out to about 0.79%. That figure is distinct from current yield: current yield reflects the stock’s income rate today relative to today’s price, while yield on cost reflects how the income stream compares with the original entry price.

Why This Five-Year Window Matters

Five-year return snapshots are useful because they smooth out much of the noise that can dominate shorter periods. They capture the combined effects of operating performance, market sentiment, and capital returns over a more meaningful interval. They are also long enough to show whether an initial investment thesis benefited from compounding rather than timing alone.

For Alphabet, the period underscores a familiar pattern in large-cap technology investing: even when dividend yield is minimal, sustained business performance can drive substantial shareholder returns. That does not imply a straight-line path, but it does highlight the importance of separating short-term volatility from long-term value creation.

Here’s one more investment quote before you go:

“I learned early that there is nothing new in Wall Street. There can’t be because speculation is as old as the hills. Whatever happens in the stock market today has happened before and will happen again. I’ve never forgotten that.” — Jesse Livermore