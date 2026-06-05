“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) delivered a strong 10-year total return for long-term shareholders. Based on a hypothetical $10,000 investment made on 06/06/2016 and held through 06/04/2026 with dividends reinvested, MLM produced a 234.40% total return, equivalent to an average annual return of 12.83%.

That result underscores a central point in long-duration equity investing: over time, business performance and capital allocation tend to matter more than interim market volatility. For a cyclical industrial company such as Martin Marietta Materials, the relevant question is not whether the shares fluctuated along the way, but whether the underlying business compounded value across the full holding period.

MLM 10-Year Return at a Glance

MLM 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/06/2016 $10,000



06/06/2016 $33,438



06/04/2026 End date: 06/04/2026 Start price/share: $187.13 End price/share: $580.86 Starting shares: 53.44 Ending shares: 57.57 Dividends reinvested/share: $24.36 Total return: 234.40% Average annual return: 12.83% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $33,438.43

In practical terms, a $10,000 investment in Martin Marietta Materials grew to $33,438.43 over the period shown above. That outcome reflects both share-price appreciation and the incremental benefit of dividend reinvestment. The figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the 10-Year Return?

For Martin Marietta Materials, the dominant contributor to total return over this stretch was capital appreciation. The stock price rose from $187.13 to $580.86, while reinvested dividends modestly increased the share count from 53.44 to 57.57 shares. That pattern is typical of a company where the investment case has historically been driven more by earnings power, pricing, and asset quality than by headline dividend yield.

Martin Marietta is one of the major U.S. suppliers of aggregates and other construction materials. Demand for crushed stone, sand, gravel, cement, and asphalt tends to be linked to infrastructure spending, public works activity, and private-sector construction. Because aggregates are heavy and freight costs matter, local market position and reserve quality can create durable competitive advantages. In that context, long-term shareholder returns often depend on a combination of volume growth, pricing discipline, operating leverage, and acquisition execution.

The Role of Dividends in MLM Total Return

Dividends were not the primary engine of MLM’s 10-year return, but they still contributed to compounding. Over the period examined, Martin Marietta Materials paid $24.36 per share in dividends, and the return calculation assumes those cash distributions were reinvested into additional shares on the ex-dividend date closing price.

That matters for two reasons:

Reinvestment increased the ending share count, which amplified the value of the position as the stock appreciated.

It provides a fuller measure of shareholder return than price change alone.

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.32 per share, MLM has a current yield of approximately 0.57%. Measured against the original purchase price of $187.13 per share, that implies a yield on cost of roughly 0.30%.

Key Takeaways From Martin Marietta Materials’ 10-Year Performance

The 10-year record shown here can be summarized in a few points:

Total return: 234.40%

234.40% Annualized return: 12.83%

12.83% Starting value: $10,000

$10,000 Ending value: $33,438.43

$33,438.43 Main driver: share-price appreciation, supplemented by reinvested dividends

For long-term holders, the larger lesson is that compounding in industrial and materials businesses can be substantial when strong pricing, disciplined capital deployment, and favorable end-market exposure persist across a full cycle. Even when the dividend yield is relatively modest, total return can still be compelling if the underlying business creates value consistently over time.

Another Buffett observation remains relevant when assessing any long-duration equity holding:

“Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked.” — Warren Buffett