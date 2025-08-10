“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a five year holding period possibly?
Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Tesla Inc (NASD: TSLA) back in 2020: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full five year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 5 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.
|Start date:
|08/28/2020
|
|End date:
|08/27/2025
|Start price/share:
|$147.56
|End price/share:
|$349.60
|Starting shares:
|67.77
|Ending shares:
|67.77
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|136.92%
|Average annual return:
|18.83%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$23,693.57
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.83%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $23,693.57 today (as of 08/27/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 136.92% (something to think about: how might TSLA shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“The right time for a company to finance its growth is not when it needs capital, but rather when the market is most receptive to providing capital.” — Michael Milken