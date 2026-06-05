“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) delivered a strong five-year total return for investors who bought shares in June 2021 and held through June 2026. Using a dividend-reinvestment framework, a $10,000 investment grew to $21,469.64 over the period, illustrating how capital appreciation and cash distributions can work together in a long-term energy equity investment.

The result is notable not only because CVX shares appreciated materially, but also because Chevron remained a meaningful dividend payer throughout the holding period. For integrated oil majors, total return often depends on both commodity-cycle exposure and disciplined capital returns. In this case, dividend reinvestment added materially to ending share count and portfolio value.

CVX 5-Year Return Details

CVX 5-Year Return Details Start date: 06/07/2021 $10,000



06/07/2021 $21,469



06/04/2026 End date: 06/04/2026 Start price/share: $107.75 End price/share: $188.35 Starting shares: 92.81 Ending shares: 113.97 Dividends reinvested/share: $31.32 Total return: 114.67% Average annual return: 16.53% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $21,469.64

What Drove Chevron’s Five-Year Total Return?

Over the period from 06/07/2021 to 06/04/2026, Chevron produced a total return of 114.67%, with an average annual return of 16.53%. In dollar terms, that means a $10,000 initial investment more than doubled to $21,469.64, assuming dividends were reinvested. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

The gain came from two distinct sources:

Share price appreciation: CVX rose from $107.75 to $188.35 per share.

CVX rose from $107.75 to $188.35 per share. Dividend income: Chevron paid a cumulative $31.32 per share in dividends over the holding period, and reinvestment increased the share count from 92.81 to 113.97.

That distinction matters. Price return alone does not capture the full economics of holding a dividend-paying stock. For a company such as Chevron, which has historically returned substantial cash to shareholders, reinvested dividends can be a significant contributor to compounding, especially across a multi-year holding period.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Mattered

Chevron paid investors a total of $31.32 per share in cash dividends over these five years. When those distributions are reinvested rather than taken in cash, they buy additional shares, which can then generate their own future dividends. That process is visible in the increase from 92.81 starting shares to 113.97 ending shares.

In practical terms, dividend reinvestment amplified the final portfolio value beyond what price appreciation alone would have delivered. This is one reason total return is generally the more useful measure when evaluating long-term equity performance, particularly in sectors such as energy where shareholder payouts remain a central part of the investment case.

Current Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $7.12 per share, CVX has a current yield of approximately 3.78% using the ending share price of $188.35.

It is also useful to look at yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the initial share price of $107.75, Chevron’s $7.12 annualized dividend equates to a yield on cost of about 6.61%.

That figure differs from current yield because it is anchored to the investor’s entry price rather than today’s market price. Yield on cost does not indicate what a new buyer would earn at current levels, but it is a useful way to understand how dividend growth and a favorable entry point can improve the income profile of a long-held position.

Chevron in Context

Chevron is one of the world’s largest integrated energy companies, with operations spanning upstream production, downstream refining, and other energy-related businesses. Over a five-year horizon, returns in stocks such as CVX are often influenced by a combination of crude oil and natural gas prices, refining margins, capital discipline, balance-sheet strength, and the company’s willingness to sustain and grow shareholder distributions.

The 2021 to 2026 period included significant volatility in global energy markets. Even so, the five-year outcome underscores an important point: for a large-cap dividend payer in a cyclical sector, investor results can look very different when measured over a full cycle rather than over shorter intervals dominated by commodity price swings.

Key Takeaways

Chevron stock more than doubled on a total return basis over the five-year holding period examined.

over the five-year holding period examined. A $10,000 investment in CVX grew to $21,469.64 with dividends reinvested.

with dividends reinvested. Dividends were a meaningful part of the result, adding income and increasing share count through reinvestment.

adding income and increasing share count through reinvestment. Current yield and yield on cost measure different things: one reflects today’s price, while the other reflects the original purchase price.

“Investors should purchase stocks like they purchase groceries, not like they purchase perfume.” — Benjamin Graham