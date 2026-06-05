A long holding period can reveal far more about an investment than short-term price swings. In the case of Amgen Inc (NASD: AMGN), a $10,000 investment made on 06/05/2006 and held for roughly 20 years, with dividends reinvested, grew to $76,322.24 as of 06/04/2026. That outcome highlights the combined effect of capital appreciation, cash dividends, and compounding over time.

Amgen is one of the largest biotechnology companies in the market, with a long operating history built around biologic medicines, substantial free cash flow generation, and shareholder returns that have increasingly included dividends. Looking at the stock through a full-cycle lens helps separate underlying business durability from the shorter-term volatility that often affects healthcare and biotech equities.

AMGN 20-Year Return Details

AMGN 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/05/2006 $10,000



06/05/2006 $76,322



06/04/2026 End date: 06/04/2026 Start price/share: $67.48 End price/share: $345.60 Starting shares: 148.19 Ending shares: 220.64 Dividends reinvested/share: $82.44 Total return: 662.54% Average annual return: 10.69% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $76,322.24

The result is straightforward: over this holding period, AMGN delivered a 662.54% total return, equivalent to an annualized return of 10.69%. In dollar terms, that turned $10,000 into $76,322.24. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return

There were two principal drivers behind this long-term investment outcome:

Share price appreciation: the stock price rose from $67.48 to $345.60 per share.

the stock price rose from $67.48 to $345.60 per share. Dividend reinvestment: cash distributions were reinvested, increasing the share count from 148.19 to 220.64.

That distinction matters. Price appreciation reflects the market’s changing valuation of Amgen’s earnings power and cash generation over time. Dividend reinvestment, by contrast, adds a mechanical compounding effect: each distribution buys additional shares, and those shares can themselves generate future dividends and participate in future price gains.

Over the full period, Amgen paid a cumulative $82.44 per share in dividends used for reinvestment in this calculation. The company did not pay a regular dividend throughout the entire 20-year span, which underscores an important point: even when dividends begin later in a company’s public-market life, they can still become a meaningful contributor to total return over an extended holding period.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $10.08 per share, AMGN has a current yield of approximately 2.92% using the end price of $345.60. Another useful metric is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price of $67.48 per share. On that basis, the yield on cost is about 14.94%.

Yield and yield on cost answer different questions:

Current yield shows the income return available at today’s share price.

shows the income return available at today’s share price. Yield on cost shows how much annual dividend income the original purchase is now generating relative to the entry price.

For long-term holders, yield on cost can illustrate how dividend growth compounds the income profile of an investment. It is less useful for valuing the stock today, but it is highly useful for understanding the economics of a successful long-duration holding.

Why Long-Term Returns in Biopharma Can Diverge Sharply

Amgen’s 20-year result also reflects characteristics specific to large-cap biopharma. Returns in this sector are often shaped by a combination of patent cycles, product concentration, research productivity, pricing pressure, regulatory outcomes, and capital allocation discipline. Mature biotechnology companies can produce strong cash flow, but they must continually offset the erosion that comes when key products face biosimilar or competitive pressure.

That is one reason total-return analysis is more informative than looking at the stock chart alone. For a company such as Amgen, the market’s assessment of pipeline quality, acquisitions, commercial execution, and the durability of existing franchises can materially influence valuation over long periods. Dividends and repurchases may support shareholder returns, but they do not eliminate business-model risk tied to the product portfolio.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in AMGN on 06/05/2006 grew to $76,322.24 by 06/04/2026, assuming dividend reinvestment.

The total return was 662.54%, or 10.69% annualized.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 148.19 to 220.64.

At an annualized dividend rate of $10.08, the stock’s current yield is about 2.92% based on the ending share price.

Using the original purchase price, the yield on cost is about 14.94%.

Long-term stock returns are ultimately a function of business performance, valuation, and capital returns to shareholders. In Amgen’s case, the combination produced a strong 20-year total return, with compounding amplified by reinvested dividends.

“The person who starts simply with the idea of getting rich won’t succeed; you must have a larger ambition.” — John Rockefeller