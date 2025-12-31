Such a great quote from Warren Buffett, highlighting the importance of investment time horizon when considering making an investment. In the short run, who knows what the stock market will do? A week or two after buying any given stock, could the entire stock market fall out of bed? Quite possibly! Should that happen, how would you react? It is an excellent question to think about before hitting the buy button.

For investors who take a multi-year time horizon, the important thing is not what happens in the next week or two, but what the result will be over the long haul. Today, we look at the result investors of the year 2015 experienced, who considered an investment in shares of F5 Inc (NASD: FFIV) and decided upon a ten year investment time horizon.

FFIV 10-Year Return Details Start date: 12/31/2015 $10,000



12/31/2015 $26,740



12/30/2025 End date: 12/30/2025 Start price/share: $96.96 End price/share: $259.37 Starting shares: 103.14 Ending shares: 103.14 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 167.50% Average annual return: 10.33% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $26,740.54

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.33%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $26,740.54 today (as of 12/30/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 167.50% (something to think about: how might FFIV shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“When the public is most frightened, only the strong are left, and that’s when the market is in the best possible hands.” — Victor Niederhoffer