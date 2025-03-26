“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

03/25/2025 End date: 03/25/2025 Start price/share: $21.56 End price/share: $98.86 Starting shares: 463.82 Ending shares: 498.70 Dividends reinvested/share: $4.58 Total return: 393.02% Average annual return: 37.59% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $49,309.93

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 37.59%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $49,309.93 today (as of 03/25/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 393.02% (something to think about: how might DELL shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Dell Technologies Inc paid investors a total of $4.58/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.1/share, we calculate that DELL has a current yield of approximately 2.12%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.1 against the original $21.56/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 9.83%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Your investor’s edge is not something you get from Wall Street experts. It’s something you already have. You can outperform the experts if you use your edge by investing in companies or industries you already understand.” — Peter Lynch