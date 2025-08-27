“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

08/26/2025 End date: 08/26/2025 Start price/share: $73.52 End price/share: $92.18 Starting shares: 136.02 Ending shares: 174.48 Dividends reinvested/share: $22.19 Total return: 60.83% Average annual return: 4.86% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $16,077.24

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.86%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $16,077.24 today (as of 08/26/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 60.83% (something to think about: how might MDT shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Medtronic PLC paid investors a total of $22.19/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.84/share, we calculate that MDT has a current yield of approximately 3.08%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.84 against the original $73.52/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.19%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“He who earns and does not invest will have to work for the rest of his life.” — Debasish Mridha