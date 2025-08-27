“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|08/27/2015
|
|End date:
|08/26/2025
|Start price/share:
|$73.52
|End price/share:
|$92.18
|Starting shares:
|136.02
|Ending shares:
|174.48
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$22.19
|Total return:
|60.83%
|Average annual return:
|4.86%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$16,077.24
The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.86%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $16,077.24 today (as of 08/26/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 60.83% (something to think about: how might MDT shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Medtronic PLC paid investors a total of $22.19/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.84/share, we calculate that MDT has a current yield of approximately 3.08%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.84 against the original $73.52/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.19%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“He who earns and does not invest will have to work for the rest of his life.” — Debasish Mridha