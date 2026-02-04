“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Tesla Inc (NASD: TSLA)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2016.

TSLA 10-Year Return Details Start date: 02/04/2016 $10,000



02/04/2016 $361,037



02/03/2026 End date: 02/03/2026 Start price/share: $11.69 End price/share: $421.96 Starting shares: 855.43 Ending shares: 855.43 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 3,509.58% Average annual return: 43.11% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $361,037.91

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 43.11%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $361,037.91 today (as of 02/03/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 3,509.58% (something to think about: how might TSLA shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Unless you can watch your stock holding decline by 50% without becoming panic-stricken, you should not be in the stock market.” — Warren Buffett