Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

— Warren Buffett

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Tesla Inc (NASD: TSLA)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2016.

TSLA 10-Year Return Details
Start date: 02/04/2016
$10,000

02/04/2016		   $361,037

02/03/2026
End date: 02/03/2026
Start price/share: $11.69
End price/share: $421.96
Starting shares: 855.43
Ending shares: 855.43
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: 3,509.58%
Average annual return: 43.11%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $361,037.91

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 43.11%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $361,037.91 today (as of 02/03/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 3,509.58% (something to think about: how might TSLA shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:
“Unless you can watch your stock holding decline by 50% without becoming panic-stricken, you should not be in the stock market.” — Warren Buffett