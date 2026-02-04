“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Tesla Inc (NASD: TSLA)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2016.
|Start date:
|02/04/2016
|
|End date:
|02/03/2026
|Start price/share:
|$11.69
|End price/share:
|$421.96
|Starting shares:
|855.43
|Ending shares:
|855.43
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|3,509.58%
|Average annual return:
|43.11%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$361,037.91
As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 43.11%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $361,037.91 today (as of 02/03/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 3,509.58% (something to think about: how might TSLA shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“Unless you can watch your stock holding decline by 50% without becoming panic-stricken, you should not be in the stock market.” — Warren Buffett