“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

— Warren Buffett

One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a five year holding period for an investor who was considering General Dynamics Corp (NYSE: GD) back in 2020, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

GD 5-Year Return Details
Start date: 11/25/2020
$10,000

11/25/2020		   $24,862

11/24/2025
End date: 11/24/2025
Start price/share: $152.04
End price/share: $338.13
Starting shares: 65.77
Ending shares: 73.53
Dividends reinvested/share: $26.36
Total return: 148.61%
Average annual return: 19.98%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $24,862.47

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 19.98%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $24,862.47 today (as of 11/24/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 148.61% (something to think about: how might GD shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that General Dynamics Corp paid investors a total of $26.36/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6/share, we calculate that GD has a current yield of approximately 1.77%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6 against the original $152.04/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.16%.

Another great investment quote to think about:
“The policy of being too cautious is the greatest risk of all.” — Jawaharlal Nehru