One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a twenty year holding period for an investor who was considering M & T Bank Corp (NYSE: MTB) back in 2005, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

MTB 20-Year Return Details Start date: 11/10/2005 $10,000



11/10/2005 $30,370



11/07/2025 End date: 11/07/2025 Start price/share: $110.40 End price/share: $185.86 Starting shares: 90.58 Ending shares: 163.39 Dividends reinvested/share: $69.60 Total return: 203.68% Average annual return: 5.71% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $30,370.62

The above analysis shows the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 5.71%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $30,370.62 today (as of 11/07/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 203.68% (something to think about: how might MTB shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that M & T Bank Corp paid investors a total of $69.60/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6/share, we calculate that MTB has a current yield of approximately 3.23%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6 against the original $110.40/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.93%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Finding the best person or the best organization to invest your money is one of the most important financial decisions you’ll ever make.” — Bill Gross