Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a two-decade holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Masco Corp. (NYSE: MAS) back in 2006: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full two-decade investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

MAS 20-Year Return Details Start date: 01/26/2006 $10,000



01/26/2006 $40,637



01/23/2026 End date: 01/23/2026 Start price/share: $25.82 End price/share: $68.73 Starting shares: 387.30 Ending shares: 590.83 Dividends reinvested/share: $12.05 Total return: 306.08% Average annual return: 7.26% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $40,637.09

The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.26%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $40,637.09 today (as of 01/23/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 306.08% (something to think about: how might MAS shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Masco Corp. paid investors a total of $12.05/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.24/share, we calculate that MAS has a current yield of approximately 1.80%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.24 against the original $25.82/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.97%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“The four most dangerous words in investing are: ‘this time it’s different.'” — Sir John Templeton