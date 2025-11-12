“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (NYSE: EL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

EL 10-Year Return Details Start date: 11/12/2015 $10,000



11/12/2015 $12,227



11/11/2025 End date: 11/11/2025 Start price/share: $84.35 End price/share: $90.84 Starting shares: 118.55 Ending shares: 134.63 Dividends reinvested/share: $18.44 Total return: 22.30% Average annual return: 2.03% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,227.19

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 2.03%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $12,227.19 today (as of 11/11/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 22.30% (something to think about: how might EL shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. paid investors a total of $18.44/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.4/share, we calculate that EL has a current yield of approximately 1.54%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.4 against the original $84.35/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.83%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Money is better than poverty, if only for financial reasons.” — Woody Allen