“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Autodesk Inc (NASD: ADSK)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

ADSK 5-Year Return Details Start date: 08/19/2020 $10,000



08/19/2020 $11,997



08/18/2025 End date: 08/18/2025 Start price/share: $241.42 End price/share: $289.65 Starting shares: 41.42 Ending shares: 41.42 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 19.98% Average annual return: 3.71% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $11,997.84

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 3.71%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $11,997.84 today (as of 08/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 19.98% (something to think about: how might ADSK shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“People who succeed in the stock market also accept periodic losses, setbacks, and unexpected occurrences. Calamitous drops do not scare them out of the game.” — Peter Lynch