“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Autodesk Inc (NASD: ADSK)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|08/19/2020
|
|End date:
|08/18/2025
|Start price/share:
|$241.42
|End price/share:
|$289.65
|Starting shares:
|41.42
|Ending shares:
|41.42
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|19.98%
|Average annual return:
|3.71%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$11,997.84
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 3.71%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $11,997.84 today (as of 08/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 19.98% (something to think about: how might ADSK shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“People who succeed in the stock market also accept periodic losses, setbacks, and unexpected occurrences. Calamitous drops do not scare them out of the game.” — Peter Lynch