“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE: CHD)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

CHD 5-Year Return Details Start date: 11/12/2020 $10,000



11/12/2020 $10,360



11/11/2025 End date: 11/11/2025 Start price/share: $87.50 End price/share: $85.51 Starting shares: 114.29 Ending shares: 121.15 Dividends reinvested/share: $5.42 Total return: 3.60% Average annual return: 0.71% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $10,360.08

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 0.71%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $10,360.08 today (as of 11/11/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 3.60% (something to think about: how might CHD shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Church & Dwight Co Inc paid investors a total of $5.42/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.18/share, we calculate that CHD has a current yield of approximately 1.38%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.18 against the original $87.50/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.58%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Buy not on optimism, but on arithmetic.” — Benjamin Graham