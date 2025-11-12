“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE: CHD)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|11/12/2020
|
|End date:
|11/11/2025
|Start price/share:
|$87.50
|End price/share:
|$85.51
|Starting shares:
|114.29
|Ending shares:
|121.15
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$5.42
|Total return:
|3.60%
|Average annual return:
|0.71%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$10,360.08
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 0.71%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $10,360.08 today (as of 11/11/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 3.60% (something to think about: how might CHD shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Church & Dwight Co Inc paid investors a total of $5.42/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.18/share, we calculate that CHD has a current yield of approximately 1.38%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.18 against the original $87.50/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.58%.
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“Buy not on optimism, but on arithmetic.” — Benjamin Graham