“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a ten year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASD: MNST) back in 2015. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|11/12/2015
|
|End date:
|11/11/2025
|Start price/share:
|$24.75
|End price/share:
|$71.91
|Starting shares:
|404.04
|Ending shares:
|404.04
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|190.55%
|Average annual return:
|11.25%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$29,057.21
The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.25%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $29,057.21 today (as of 11/11/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 190.55% (something to think about: how might MNST shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“One of the funny things about the stock market is that every time one person buys, another sells, and both think they are astute.” — William Feather