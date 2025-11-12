“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a ten year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASD: MNST) back in 2015. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

11/11/2025 End date: 11/11/2025 Start price/share: $24.75 End price/share: $71.91 Starting shares: 404.04 Ending shares: 404.04 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 190.55% Average annual return: 11.25% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $29,057.21

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.25%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $29,057.21 today (as of 11/11/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 190.55% (something to think about: how might MNST shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“One of the funny things about the stock market is that every time one person buys, another sells, and both think they are astute.” — William Feather