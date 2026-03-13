A critical pearl of wisdom from Warren Buffett teaches us that with any potential stock investment we may make, as soon as our buy order is filled we will have a choice: to remain a co-owner of that company for the long haul, or to react to the inevitable short-term ups and downs that the stock market is famous for (sometimes sharp ups and downs).

The reality of this choice forces investors to challenge their confidence in any given company they might invest in, and to keep their eyes on the long-term time horizon. The market may move dramatically in the interim, but over a two-decade holding period, will the investment succeed?

Back in 2006, investors may have been asking themselves that very question about Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG). Chipotle had only just completed its initial public offering in January 2006, after operating for years as a majority-owned subsidiary of McDonald’s Corporation. The chain was still in the early stages of expanding its fast-casual burrito concept across the United States, with a modest store base and limited international presence.

Let’s examine what would have happened over a two-decade holding period, had you invested in CMG shares back in 2006 and simply held on.

CMG 20-Year Return Details Start date: 03/13/2006 $10,000



03/13/2006 $374,461



03/12/2026 End date: 03/12/2026 Start price/share: $0.87 End price/share: $32.56 Starting shares: 11,494.25 Ending shares: 11,494.25 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 3,642.53% Average annual return: 19.85% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $374,461.44

The above analysis shows that the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 19.85%. This would have turned a $10,000 investment made 20 years ago into $374,461.44 today (as of 03/12/2026). On a total return basis, that is a gain of 3,642.53%.

Notably, those returns would have been generated entirely through price appreciation. As the table indicates, Chipotle has not paid a regular cash dividend over the period shown, so there were no distributions to reinvest. All of the wealth creation came from the market gradually recognizing the company’s growth in revenues, unit count, and earnings power.

For context, over long periods the U.S. equity market has historically delivered average annual total returns in the high single digits. A roughly 20% annualized return over two decades is therefore an example of genuine outperformance, reflecting both the strength of Chipotle’s underlying business model and the power of compounding when an investor remains patient through multiple market cycles.

That patience would have been tested more than once. Since 2006, Chipotle shares have experienced periods of considerable volatility, including the 2008‑2009 financial crisis, the food safety incidents in 2015‑2016 that pressured traffic and margins, and the sharp but brief market sell-off during the early stages of the COVID‑19 pandemic. Long-term holders who stayed invested through each of those drawdowns ultimately participated in the subsequent recoveries and new highs.

Operationally, the 20-year window spans Chipotle’s transition from a small domestic chain to a global brand with thousands of restaurants, the introduction of digital ordering and delivery, and a series of menu innovations and efficiency initiatives. While any individual year’s performance can be noisy, the company’s ability to compound sales and profits over time has been the primary driver of shareholder returns.

Looking ahead, no historical analysis can guarantee that the next 20 years will resemble the last. Competition in the restaurant industry remains intense, input costs and labor markets are subject to change, and consumer preferences can shift. Nevertheless, the Chipotle case study underscores the potential rewards of owning a high-quality growth business over full market cycles, rather than attempting to trade short-term moves.

For investors, a useful takeaway is not just the magnitude of the ending dollar value, but the discipline required to achieve it: maintaining a long-term perspective, regularly revisiting the underlying business thesis, and accepting the inevitability of interim drawdowns as the cost of pursuing equity-like returns.

That leads to one more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“If you have trouble imagining a 20% loss in the stock market, you shouldn’t be in stocks.” — John Bogle

In other words, investors considering growth stocks such as Chipotle should be prepared for meaningful volatility along the way. For those with the appropriate risk tolerance, time horizon, and diversification, the Chipotle experience from 2006 to 2026 illustrates how significant long-term value can be created from a single, well-chosen equity position.