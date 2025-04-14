“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Carmax Inc. (NYSE: KMX)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

04/11/2025 End date: 04/11/2025 Start price/share: $64.39 End price/share: $68.36 Starting shares: 155.30 Ending shares: 155.30 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 6.17% Average annual return: 1.21% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $10,619.12

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 1.21%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $10,619.12 today (as of 04/11/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 6.17% (something to think about: how might KMX shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Buy not on optimism, but on arithmetic.” — Benjamin Graham