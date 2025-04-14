“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|04/14/2020
|
|End date:
|04/11/2025
|Start price/share:
|$91.40
|End price/share:
|$56.32
|Starting shares:
|109.41
|Ending shares:
|130.83
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$12.98
|Total return:
|-26.32%
|Average annual return:
|-5.93%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$7,368.88
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -5.93%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $7,368.88 today (as of 04/11/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -26.32% (something to think about: how might ES shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Eversource Energy paid investors a total of $12.98/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.01/share, we calculate that ES has a current yield of approximately 5.34%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.01 against the original $91.40/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.84%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“Our job is to find a few intelligent things to do, not to keep up with every damn thing in the world.” — Charlie Munger