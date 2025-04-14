“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

04/11/2025 End date: 04/11/2025 Start price/share: $91.40 End price/share: $56.32 Starting shares: 109.41 Ending shares: 130.83 Dividends reinvested/share: $12.98 Total return: -26.32% Average annual return: -5.93% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $7,368.88

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -5.93%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $7,368.88 today (as of 04/11/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -26.32% (something to think about: how might ES shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Eversource Energy paid investors a total of $12.98/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.01/share, we calculate that ES has a current yield of approximately 5.34%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.01 against the original $91.40/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.84%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Our job is to find a few intelligent things to do, not to keep up with every damn thing in the world.” — Charlie Munger