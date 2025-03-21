Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a ten year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE: MTD), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a ten year holding period.

MTD 10-Year Return Details
Start date: 03/23/2015
$10,000

03/23/2015		 $36,523

03/20/2025
End date: 03/20/2025
Start price/share: $328.67
End price/share: $1,200.38
Starting shares: 30.43
Ending shares: 30.43
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: 265.22%
Average annual return: 13.83%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $36,523.08

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 13.83%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $36,523.08 today (as of 03/20/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 265.22% (something to think about: how might MTD shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” — Benjamin Franklin