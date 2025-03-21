“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a ten year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE: MTD), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a ten year holding period.

MTD 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/23/2015 $10,000



03/23/2015 $36,523



03/20/2025 End date: 03/20/2025 Start price/share: $328.67 End price/share: $1,200.38 Starting shares: 30.43 Ending shares: 30.43 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 265.22% Average annual return: 13.83% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $36,523.08

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 13.83%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $36,523.08 today (as of 03/20/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 265.22% (something to think about: how might MTD shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” — Benjamin Franklin