“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can be a useful test of business durability, dividend consistency, and the compounding effect of reinvestment. For Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (NYSE: DGX), a hypothetical $10,000 investment made in July 2016 and held through July 2026 delivered a strong long-term total return, with both share-price appreciation and dividends contributing meaningfully to the outcome.

Using dividend reinvestment assumptions, that initial $10,000 position grew to $30,590.27 as of 07/09/2026. The result amounts to a 205.94% total return, or an average annual return of 11.83%. For a mature healthcare diagnostics company, that performance illustrates how steady operating businesses can still generate substantial shareholder value over a full market cycle.

DGX 10-Year Return Details

DGX 10-Year Return Details Start date: 07/11/2016 $10,000



07/11/2016 $30,590



07/09/2026 End date: 07/09/2026 Start price/share: $82.82 End price/share: $208.05 Starting shares: 120.74 Ending shares: 147.05 Dividends reinvested/share: $24.92 Total return: 205.94% Average annual return: 11.83% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $30,590.27

As the table shows, most of the gain came from a combination of higher share price and a larger share count created through dividend reinvestment. The initial purchase price of $82.82 per share rose to $208.05, while the share balance increased from 120.74 to 147.05. That incremental share accumulation matters: reinvested cash distributions purchased additional stock over time, which then participated in future price appreciation and future dividends.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return

Quest Diagnostics is not typically framed as a high-yield equity or a hyper-growth story. Its long-run return profile instead reflects a more conventional mix of characteristics: a recurring-service business model, exposure to essential healthcare testing demand, and capital returns through dividends. Over a 10-year period, that combination can be powerful when valuation remains reasonable and earnings compound steadily enough to support both price appreciation and dividend growth.

For this holding period, the price return did the heavier lifting, but dividends still played a meaningful supporting role. Investors received a cumulative $24.92 per share in dividends over the decade, and reinvesting those payments increased the ending share count by more than 26 shares. That is a straightforward illustration of why total return is the more useful measure than price change alone when evaluating long-term equity performance.

Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.44 per share, DGX has a current yield of approximately 1.65%. Measured against the original purchase price of $82.82, that same annualized dividend equates to a yield on cost of about 4.15%.

Yield on cost is not a valuation tool, but it can help illustrate how income growth changes the economics of a long-held position. A stock purchased with a modest initial yield can produce a materially better income stream over time if the dividend is maintained and increased. In that sense, the income profile of a long-duration holding may look quite different from what was visible at the time of purchase.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in Quest Diagnostics in July 2016 grew to $30,590.27 by July 2026.

The position generated a 205.94% total return and an 11.83% average annual return.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 120.74 to 147.05.

Total dividends paid during the holding period amounted to $24.92 per share.

At a current annualized dividend of $3.44, the stock yields about 1.65%, or roughly 4.15% on the original cost basis.

The broader lesson is that long-term returns do not require a dramatic investment thesis. In many cases, a durable business, consistent cash generation, and disciplined capital returns can produce attractive results when given enough time to compound.

“Go for a business that any idiot can run — because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it.” — Peter Lynch