“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Evergy Inc delivered a solid 10-year total return for long-term shareholders, with the combination of share-price appreciation and reinvested dividends turning a hypothetical $10,000 investment into $21,629.26 over the period examined. Using data from 07/11/2016 through 07/09/2026, the investment produced a cumulative total return of 116.27% and an average annual return of 8.02%.

That outcome highlights a central feature of utility investing: a meaningful portion of long-run performance often comes from dividends, not just capital gains. For a regulated electric utility such as Evergy, the return profile is typically shaped by a mix of relatively steady cash distributions, moderate earnings growth, and valuation changes over time.

Evergy 10-Year Return Details

EVRG 10-Year Return Details Start date: 07/11/2016 $10,000



07/11/2016 $21,629



07/09/2026 End date: 07/09/2026 Start price/share: $56.39 End price/share: $85.28 Starting shares: 177.34 Ending shares: 253.60 Dividends reinvested/share: $21.75 Total return: 116.27% Average annual return: 8.02% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $21,629.26

Measured from the initial share price of $56.39 to the ending price of $85.28, Evergy generated capital appreciation over the period. But the full result was stronger than the price change alone suggests. On a total return basis, with dividends reinvested, the position more than doubled. These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Mattered

Dividend reinvestment played a material role in the outcome. Over the past 10 years, Evergy Inc paid $21.75 per share in dividends, and the analysis assumes those cash payments were reinvested into additional shares using the closing price on each ex-dividend date.

The impact is visible in the share count. An investor starting with 177.34 shares ended with 253.60 shares, an increase driven by reinvested dividends rather than new external capital. That compounding effect is especially important in utilities, where a significant share of long-term return may come from income.

In simple terms, dividend reinvestment contributed in three ways:

It converted cash distributions into additional shares.

Those additional shares became eligible for future dividends.

Over time, the growing share base amplified total return.

Current Yield And Yield On Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.78 per share, EVRG has a current yield of approximately 3.26%. That yield reflects the annualized dividend relative to the recent market price.

A separate concept is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the starting price of $56.39 per share, the current dividend rate implies a yield on cost of 5.78%.

These two measures answer different questions:

Current yield shows what the stock is yielding at today’s price.

shows what the stock is yielding at today’s price. Yield on cost shows how the current dividend stream compares with the original entry price.

What The 10-Year Return Suggests

Evergy’s 10-year return profile illustrates the classic characteristics of an income-oriented equity. The stock did not need exceptional price appreciation to produce a respectable long-run result. Instead, the combination of dividend income, reinvestment, and moderate share-price gains generated a steady compounding outcome.

For dividend stocks, this distinction matters. A business can produce acceptable long-term shareholder returns even when capital gains are not the dominant driver, provided the dividend is sustained and reinvestment occurs at reasonable valuations over time. That framework helps explain why total return is often the most useful lens for evaluating utilities and other income-producing equities.

Here’s one more investment quote before you go:

“In the long run, it’s not just how much money you make that will determine your future prosperity. It’s how much of that money you put to work by saving it and investing it.” — Peter Lynch