A long-term investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASD: ODFL) produced an exceptional result over the past 20 years. Using dividend-reinvested return data, a $10,000 investment made on 07/10/2006 would have grown to $440,956.81 by 07/09/2026. That outcome highlights the combined effect of share-price appreciation, disciplined holding periods, and dividend reinvestment in a high-performing freight transportation business.

Old Dominion Freight Line is a less-than-truckload carrier, a segment of the trucking industry focused on moving smaller shipments efficiently through a hub-and-spoke network. Over long periods, strong execution in this business can translate into substantial shareholder value creation, particularly when a company combines pricing discipline, network density, and consistent profitability. ODFL’s long-run stock performance illustrates how operational excellence can compound into outsized total returns.

ODFL 20-Year Return Snapshot

ODFL 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/10/2006 $10,000



07/10/2006 $440,956



07/09/2026 End date: 07/09/2026 Start price/share: $5.34 End price/share: $225.85 Starting shares: 1,872.66 Ending shares: 1,952.95 Dividends reinvested/share: $5.38 Total return: 4,310.74% Average annual return: 20.83% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $440,956.81

The result amounts to a total return of 4,310.74%, or an annualized return of 20.83%, over the full holding period. Compounded over two decades, that kind of return profile can transform a relatively modest starting investment into a substantial capital base. In this case, the original $10,000 investment grew by more than 44 times.

These figures were calculated using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator, with dividends assumed to be reinvested at the closing price on the ex-dividend date.

What Drove The Long-Term Return?

Most of the value creation came from capital appreciation rather than income. ODFL paid a cumulative $5.38 per share in dividends over the 20-year period examined here, which is meaningful but small relative to the increase in the share price from $5.34 to $225.85. That distinction matters: this was not primarily a high-yield compounding story, but rather a business-growth and valuation-expansion story supplemented by dividend reinvestment.

Dividend reinvestment still contributed to the final outcome. Starting shares totaled 1,872.66, and ended at 1,952.95 after reinvestment, adding incremental exposure over time. Even when a stock has a relatively low yield, reinvestment can modestly increase share count and enhance total return, particularly over long holding periods.

Key Takeaways

Starting investment: $10,000.00

Ending value: $440,956.81

Total return: 4,310.74%

Annualized return: 20.83%

Primary driver: long-term share-price appreciation

Secondary driver: dividends reinvested into additional shares

Dividend Yield And Yield On Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.16 per share, ODFL has a current yield of approximately 0.51% using the stated end price. That is a modest current income stream, which is consistent with a company whose long-term shareholder return has been driven much more by operating performance and stock appreciation than by a high payout ratio.

Yield on cost provides a different lens. By comparing the current annualized dividend of $1.16 to the original purchase price of $5.34 per share, the yield on cost works out to 9.55%. In practical terms, the income generated by each original dollar invested has risen materially over time, even though the stock’s current market yield remains low. This is one reason long holding periods in dividend-growing companies can look very different from simply screening for high yield at a single point in time.

Why ODFL Is A Useful Case Study

ODFL is a useful example of how durable business quality can matter more than headline yield. In freight transportation, long-term winners often benefit from disciplined capital allocation, service reliability, route density, and the ability to maintain pricing power through economic cycles. When those strengths persist, they can support high returns on invested capital and sustained earnings growth, which in turn can drive exceptional stock performance.

The broader lesson from this 20-year return history is not simply that buy-and-hold worked, but that business quality and time horizon worked together. A long holding period can be powerful, but it is most powerful when paired with a company capable of compounding value internally over many years.

“I learned early that there is nothing new in Wall Street. There can’t be because speculation is as old as the hills. Whatever happens in the stock market today has happened before and will happen again. I’ve never forgotten that.” — Jesse Livermore